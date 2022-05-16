Accomplished healthcare industry veteran adds deep public markets experience to the team

MONCTON, NB, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., (Soricimed) has appointed Frank Michalargias as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Soricimed, based in Moncton, NB, is a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics.

In a finance and operations leadership career spanning more than 25 years, Mr. Michalargias has held senior roles at both private and publicly traded companies across various industries and geographies. He most recently served as CFO at Helix Biopharma Corp., a clinical-stage, TSX-listed biotechnology company focused on drug development in oncology, where he was responsible for external and internal financial reporting; risk management; corporate governance; forecasting; treasury and capital market initiatives.

Mr. Michalargias was previously CFO at AP Plasman Corporation, Trailmobile Corporation and Multy Industries, Inc. as well as the Senior Finance Director at CFM Corporation. He is a chartered accountant and a certified public accountant and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce and Economics from the University of Toronto.

"We are extremely pleased to have recruited a finance executive of Frank's calibre to this key position at this important time for our company," said Robert Bruce, CEO of Soricimed. "His extensive and demonstratable record of accomplishment in helping companies navigate change and growth, more than half of which was built within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, will be a tremendous asset to Soricimed as we continue to advance our key clinical programs."

"It's an exciting time to be joining Soricimed and I'm incredibly energized by this opportunity to contribute to the company's ground-breaking work in the oncology space," said Frank Michalargias. "I look forward to helping the company execute its strategic plan and deliver value for its shareholders."

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately-held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments. Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with often devastating conditions.

Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs") and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development. For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

