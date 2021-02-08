MONCTON, NB, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class drugs for the targeted treatment of solid tumour cancers, today announced that MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") has completed patient dosing in the second cohort of its Phase 1b investigator-initiated trial of Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13.

The trial is proceeding as designed and recruitment for cohort 3 is currently underway. The objective of the dose escalation part of this Phase 1b trial is to establish the maximum tolerated dose of SOR-C13. Patients in the third cohort of this clinical trial will be dosed at three times the initial test dose.

"We are pleased to see continued positive momentum with respect to this clinical trial and SOR-C13," said Dr. Siqing Fu, MD PhD, Principal Investigator, a member of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MDACC. "At each step, we learn more about SOR-C13, building an important foundation that will help inform the potential use of the drug going forward."

In addition to traditional measurements, patient tumours are being assessed with Image Analysis Group's advanced imaging. This assessment offers clinicians a detailed 3-D model of each of the tumours, helping track the behaviour of the cancer cells and more accurately assess treatment effects.

Once the maximum tolerated dose is established in the trial, an expansion cohort will look more closely at SOR-C13's early efficacy in late-stage solid tumour cancers.

"We are proud to work with Dr. Fu and the team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, collecting the clinical evidence we need for a strong evaluation of the potential of SOR-C13," said Robert Bruce, CEO of Soricimed Biopharma. "We are encouraged by the data we have seen to date and are deeply committed to continuing to explore SOR-C13 in late-stage solid tumour cancers, where there remains a significant unmet need for new and innovative therapeutic options."

To learn more about the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03784677.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately-held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments.

Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with often devastating conditions.

Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs") and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development.

For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

