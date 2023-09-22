TORONTO, ON, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - September 22, 2023— Hudson's Bay, Canada's premier destination for style and quality, is excited to announce the arrival of three exclusive SOREL Footwear pop-up shops at Hudson's Bay flagship locations in Vancouver, Montreal and at Yorkdale in Toronto—all set to open September 22, 2023, and run through January 2024.

Spanning 500-800 square feet, each pop-up reflects the SOREL brand ethos: an alchemy of quality craftsmanship and its emblematic orange hue. These shops showcase a range of signature footwear styles from SOREL, including waterproof boots in leather and nylon to timeless silhouettes crafted with suede, wool and shearling, catering to both women and kids, with an adjacent assortment of men's styles.

The crown jewel of the pop-up is the latest fall collection from SOREL which is an ode to the time-tested Caribou™ boot. It's here that the SOREL legacy of impeccable craftsmanship dovetails with cutting-edge design. Engineered for resilience, the Caribou™ collection stands as a testament to warmth, comfort, and dependable traction, even amidst the harshest winter conditions.

"SOREL is proud to be partnering with Hudson's Bay this season, to bring to life the collection inspired by our Caribou™ icon," says Natalie Hayes, SOREL VP Global Brand Marketing. "Infusing our seasonal colour of optimized orange in an unexpected way, the installations are designed to bring our product to life in an exciting way for the consumer to experience this fall and winter."

"Hudson's Bay knows Canadian winters, and our customers trust us to deliver quality footwear that doesn't sacrifice on style," says Leith Sinker, SVP Footwear, Beauty and Centre Core, Hudson's Bay. SOREL delivers a stellar selection for the whole family, and these pop-ups create a fun and engaging showcase to explore their newest collections."

Whether in search of weather-ready boots to conquer the elements or everyday footwear essentials like chic rubber clogs or mules, these pop-ups promise to be an unmissable destination, where the perfect blend of fashion and function awaits.

SOREL Footwear pop-up locations:

Hudson's Bay Yorkdale Shopping Centre : 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T9

: 3401 Dufferin Street, M6A 2T9 Hudson's Bay Vancouver Downtown : 674 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z6

: 674 Granville Street, V6C 1Z6 Hudson's Bay Montreal Downtown: 585 Saint-Catherine St W., Montreal, QC H3B 3Y5

ABOUT SOREL FOOTWEAR

Founded in 1962, SOREL combines its heritage of expert craftsmanship with future forward designs to create all-season footwear. What began decades ago with premium boots is now a brand dedicated to an unparalleled balance of functionality and fashion. Collections from SOREL Footwear combine quality materials such as premium leather, elevated hardware details, nylon textiles and breathable mesh to create powerful footwear for unstoppable individuals. To learn more about SOREL, please visit www.sorelfootwear.ca .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

