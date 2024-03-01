CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is pleased to announce the final set of results from the exploration drilling program completed on its Cardinal Property in the fall of 2023. Wholly owned by SOQUEM, the property is located 80 km southeast of Chibougamau (Fig. 1).

The aim of the 9-hole drilling program (1,736 m) was to discover new magmatic nickel-copper mineralization in the Grenville parautochthonous belt, an underexplored region near strategic infrastructure.

Figure 1. Location of the Cardinal Project (CNW Group/Soquem inc.) Figure 2. Drill hole location map (CNW Group/Soquem inc.) Figure 3. High-grade interval from the Richelieu Zone (hole 1438-23-009) (CNW Group/Soquem inc.)

The work led to the discovery of two new massive to semi-massive sulphide zones, Edgar and Richelieu (press release of December 11, 2023). The results make Cardinal an important project for SOQUEM.

Highlights

The best results were obtained from the Richelieu Zone with grades of 0.92% copper, 0.73% nickel, 0.11% cobalt, 0.56 g/t platinum, 0.46 g/t palladium and 0.11 g/t gold over 25.3 metres starting from 130.7 m (hole 1438-23-009).

The Edgar Zone, located 2 km southeast of the Richelieu Zone, returned grades of 0.57% copper, 0.82% nickel, 0.12% cobalt, 0.67 g/t platinum, 0.53 g/t palladium, and 0.13 g/t gold over 1.9 metres starting from 67.2 m (hole 1438-23-004).

The latest results confirm the potential of the Richelieu Zone. The only previously announced results were from the discovery drill hole (1438-23-003) (press release of December 11, 2023). The grades from the other three holes that intersected the massive to semi-massive sulphide horizon were similar to or higher than the previously announced grades (Table 1).

The best results came from hole 1438-23-009, located 100 metres south of the discovery hole (1438-23-003), with grades of 0.92% copper, 0.73% nickel, 0.11% cobalt, 0.56 g/t platinum, 0.46 g/t palladium, and 0.11 g/t gold over 25.3 metres starting from 130.7 m. The Richelieu Zone remains open in all directions.

The Edgar Zone, intersected by hole 1438-23-004, yielded 0.57% copper, 0.82% nickel, 0.12% cobalt, 0.67 g/t platinum, 0.53 g/t palladium, and 0.13 g/t gold over 1.9 metres starting from 67.2 m. This second discovery, located 2 km southeast of the Richelieu zone, demonstrates the area's fertility. More drilling is needed to define the zone's geometry. Geophysical work is underway to improve the understanding of the zone.

Richelieu and Edgar zones are hosted in undeformed olivine clinopyroxenite units. Mineralization occurs as massive to semi-massive sulphides with enclaves of host rock (Fig. 3). Intervals of sulphide disseminations, veinlets and veins are also present near the contacts.

Table 1. Assay results from the 2023 program

Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval (1) (m) Cu

(%) Ni

(%) Co

(%) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Area 1438-23-001 No significant result











- 1438-23-004 67.2 69.1 1.9 0.57 0.82 0.12 0.67 0.53 0.13 Edgar 1438-23-005 No significant result











1438-23-002 40.5 80.5 40.0 0.16 0.15 0.02 0.10 0.10 0.06 Richelieu 1438-23-003(2) 72.4 107.0 34.6 0.76 0.47 0.07 0.34 0.29 0.17 1438-23-006 124.0 137.5 13.5 1.22 0.65 0.09 0.55 0.40 0.32 1438-23-007 No significant result











1438-23-008 101.1 106.0 4.9 0.51 0.95 0.14 0.67 0.56 0.03 1438-23-009 130.7 156.0 25.3 0.92 0.73 0.11 0.56 0.46 0.11 Including 136.1 145.9 9.8 1.00 1.15 0.17 0.78 0.70 0.08

(1) Intervals are presented as drill core lengths (2) Results were presented in the press release of December 11, 2023

The holes in this maiden drilling program were designed to test electromagnetic conductors modelled from a VTEM Plus survey conducted by Geotech Ltd.

A 672-kilometre helicopter-borne magnetometer survey has been completed to refine the geometry of fertile ultramafic intrusions. A surface electromagnetic survey (TDEM with Squid probes) is underway.

SOQUEM plans to conduct a second drilling program to continue its assessment of the Richelieu and Edgar zones and test several targets with similar geophysical and geochemical signatures.

The team's regional exploration work in the Grenville parautochthonous belt has identified several ultramafic intrusions and mineralized boulder trains. Encouraged by this progress, SOQUEM will continue to advance its regional exploration program.

About Cardinal

The Cardinal Property, 19.5 km by 14 km, is located on Nitassinan lands of the Mashteuiatsh First Nation. It comprises 351 mining titles acquired in 2023, all 100% owned by SOQUEM. The property is the result of a target generation project, part of the government's strategy for developing critical and strategic metals. It aims to develop the geological potential of the Grenville parautochthonous belt. The property is close to infrastructures but in an area with one of the lowest densities of geological knowledge in Quebec.

Analytical protocols

Strict QA/QC protocols were implemented, including the insertion of certified reference material samples and blanks. All samples were sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Val-d'Or for preparation and analysis.

Samples were weighed, crushed, pulverized and then dissolved using the 4-acid method and analyzed by ICP-MS/OES for 48 elements. If the value for metals such as Cu and Ni exceeded 1%, the sample was re-assayed by 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis.

For gold (Au), platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd), 50 g of material was analyzed by fire assay and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish.

Qualified person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by geologist Catherine Jalbert, Vice-President of SOQUEM, acting as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

SOURCE Soquem inc.

For further information: Catherine Jalbert, [email protected]