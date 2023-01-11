TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bay today announced that Iain Nairn, President and CEO of The Bay will retire in January 2023. Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has been appointed President of The Bay and Hudson's Bay, comprising both the store and digital businesses. Hwang-Judiesch was appointed President of Hudson's Bay in September, 2022, leading the Hudson's Bay store organization, including the execution of the company's in-store digital selling transformation, customer experience and store optimization strategy.

Nairn's retirement culminates a 46-year career in retailing. Since joining The Bay, he oversaw a digital transformation of the business, including the launch of Marketplace, which brought more than 900 new sellers to thebay.com. He also launched Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change, and significantly advanced The Bay's Truth & Reconciliation work, meeting with communities and building relationships with Indigenous organizations.

"It has been an honour leading The Bay and I am incredibly grateful to the associates that are the engine of The Bay organization. We have achieved some monumental wins together and I know there are many great things yet to come for this iconic retailer."

Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman of HBC, said "We thank Iain for his tremendous contributions to The Bay as we continue to deliver exciting and relevant experiences for the Canadian customer. As Sophia takes the reins, I'm confident her strategic and operational leadership will help drive performance, grow market share and elevate the customer journey even further."

