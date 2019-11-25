Sooke K-12 support workers ratify collective agreement

SOOKE, BC, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 459, K-12 support workers in Sooke School District 62, ratified a collective agreement with the District on November 22.

CUPE 459 President Amber Leonard said that the bargaining committee was pleased with the improvements they negotiated with the employer within the mandate.

"We've been able to come back to the table because of good working relationships," said Leonard. "I am so proud of the outstanding service our members provide to students in Sooke and the relationships we have built over many years."

The collective agreement incorporates the provincial framework agreement recommended by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district Boards of Trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022. CUPE represents 57 K-12 locals and 55 have reached agreements, with two locals remaining.

CUPE 459 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Clerical staff, IT, Indigenous Support workers, Bus Drivers, Custodians, Trades, Grounds, Youth and Family Counsellors and Crossing Guards. They provide K-12 support service to more than 10,000 students in Sooke, Port Renfrew, the Highlands, Metchosin, Colwood and Langford.

