Sony Pictures Producer Rick Mischel Appointed Advisor for Network NFT Studios

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Mischel as Advisor for Network NFT Studios. Rick will be working with the Network team to source, negotiate and partner with leading IP owners to create leading-edge NFT initiatives.

"Rick is a well-known and respected entertainment industry veteran, who brings world-class expertise across a broad spectrum to Network NFT Studios," said Network NFT Studios President Tom Lombardi. "Rick's decades of experience in creating some of the largest, most recognized brands in the industry will be instrumental in the development of Network NFT Studios campaigns."

Rick Mischel currently serves as Executive Producer at Bardel Entertainment, one of the world's leading animation studios. Previously Rick served as a senior executive and producer at a broad range of industry-leading studios and companies, including Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Technicolor, Mainframe Studios, and The Harvey Entertainment Company, after beginning his career as an entertainment attorney with O'Melveny & Myers.

"This is an exciting new opportunity to work alongside the gifted team at Network, as they embrace this new NFT content revolution," said Rick Mischel. "NFTs are a prolific breakthrough for the creative class, and Network's direct access to world-renowned intellectual property and A-list talent, combined with their long-standing commitment to quality, is a perfect recipe for success on this new platform."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

