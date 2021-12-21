Sonoscope concludes its first round of financing of $ 4 million.

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sonoscope, a company that democratizes access to ultrasound data in medicine through the development of innovative technologies, is proud to announce today the closing of their first round of funding of $ 4M conducted by Groupe Benoît, the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation through Investissement Québec as agent for the government of Quebec and Desjardins.

This funding has, among other things, enabled the company to hire key personnel to continue the promising development of their new medical device, which will give life to a whole new generation of monitoring devices.

Sonoscope also relies on the support of Centech of the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), CTS (Catalyst Technology Health), the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), the National Bank of Canada (BNC) as well as the National Council of Research Canada (NRC).

The company was founded by two emergency doctors, Maxime Valois and Jean-François Lanctôt. The two founders have extensive, internationally recognized expertise in Point-Of-Care ultrasound and resuscitation.

"The technology developed by Sonoscope represents an exceptional potential to revolutionize acute care medicine. This is why we are developing a product that enables the simple, efficient, and above all automatic acquisition of ultrasound images. The innovative device will provide crucial information to medical teams, save precious minutes when every second counts, and ultimately save lives, " says Maxime Valois, president, and co-founder of Sonoscope.

"We were able to quickly surround ourselves with a strong team in finance, engineering, and management which allows us to advance the development of our technology at a sustained pace. As a result, we have already achieved all of the ambitious goals we set for 2021, and the year 2022 promises to be just as exciting.", declares Jean-François Lanctôt, co-founder and CTO of Sonoscope.

"Sonoscope's new medical device will protect the lives of many citizens. It is precisely why our government makes a point of supporting initiatives to accelerate the development of innovations in the life sciences. I want to congratulate the Sonoscope team for its significant contribution to advances in medicine," adds Lucie Lecours, delegate Minister of Economy.

"Driven by growing demand in emerging countries, Sonoscope is helping to transform and meet the technological needs of key economic sectors here and elsewhere. Thanks to Impulsion PME, we have the tools to support young Quebec companies with high potential in industries less popular with local investors, such as life sciences," said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

For more information, visit: sonoscope.ca

About Impulsion PME

With a budget of $ 50 million, the Impulsion PME program, managed by Investissement Québec as an agent of the Government of Quebec, aims to help young innovative companies with high growth potential gain access to investment capital early stage.

About Sonoscope

Focused on innovation, SONOSCOPE is a company that democratizes access to ultrasound data in medicine through innovative technologies and cutting-edge training.

Since 2010, the company founded by two emergency doctors has certified more than 1,500 physicians on five continents for the EGLS approach training in point-of-care ultrasound resuscitation, a course designed for the needs of doctors working in critical care.

Sonoscope's new medical device will give birth to a whole new generation of monitoring devices that will once again lead to better doctors and better care. Everywhere.

