SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED APPOINTS NEW INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Sonor Investments Limited ("Sonor") announced today that Fanny Chantal Grenier was appointed Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Sonor effective November 12, 2024 to replace Rosabell Chung Hun who resigned from this position as of such date.

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonor, stated "we would like to express our gratitude for Rosabell Chung Hun's significant contributions and dedication to our company". He went on to say "for the immediate future, Fanny Chantal Grenier is to be appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company until we have a permanent replacement. We are in the process of examining our human resources plan that will be discussed and presented at our next board meeting".

Ms. Grenier presently holds the position of President of Fairwater Capital Corporation, is a qualified CA CPA and brings extensive experience in financial leadership. She has a proven track record in advancing fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency.

Company Contacts: Mr. Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, (416) 369-1499; Ms. Fanny Grenier, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 369-1499