The launch of the Toronto team sponsor is a new partnership between Sonnet , Canada's digital home and auto insurance company, and the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). United in their love of the game, innovative spirit and commitment to advancing women's professional sports, this new partnership signifies a milestone in the ongoing journey to gender equality for women's pro hockey in North America.

"Sonnet is doing its part to ensure the launch, longevity and success of Canada's cherished sport for current and future generations of women and girls through our support of the PWHPA," said Brian Long, VP of Marketing, Sonnet. "We believe that young girls need to have prominent professional sports role models. This meaningful investment makes us proud and we look forward to cheering on the many talented players of Team Sonnet."

The new partnership names Sonnet as the Official Insurance Partner of the PWHPA and as a Premier Partner, joining like-minded brands, such as Secret® Deodorant, Adidas, Budweiser and NHLPA, dedicated to making hockey more inclusive and accessible, regardless of gender.

This relationship complements Sonnet's existing commitment to hockey, joining current partnerships with the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA).

"The PWHPA is very excited to welcome Sonnet Insurance to our team of Premier Partners," said Jayna Hefford, PHWPA Operations Consultant. "Sonnet is already integrated into the men's game, and we are thrilled to have the women of the PWHPA join their team. Sonnet has stepped up and committed to stand with us, as we advocate for more equitable opportunities for women and a better future for our sport."

Team Sonnet's impressive roster includes six Olympians and 13 members of Canada's National Women's Hockey Program, including Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast, Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocque. The team's full player roster is now available. Team Sonnet will be coached by Laura McIntosh and the front office will be led by Rebecca Michael and Kristi Alcorn. Players will sport Team Sonnet jerseys and socks with Sonnet's signature teal hue. View the team outfitted in their Team Sonnet kit.

"We want little girls to have a goal and to aspire to play hockey professionally, like any little boy can, and with a pro team, the sky's the limit for her to dream," said Sarah Nurse, Canadian Olympian and PWHPA Board Member. "I'm proud to have Sonnet's name emblazoned on my jersey because they share in this vision."

Team Sonnet will play in the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and compete for the Secret® Cup and cash prizes, signifying a step in the right direction towards a more level playing field with men's hockey.

