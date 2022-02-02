Sona Visual Wins Top Choice Award for Video Production Services

Sona Visual is voted Calgary's Top Choice Video Production provider in 2022 for media

production and video content creation

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Sona Visual, a real estate marketing services firm announced today that it was named the winner of Calgary's 2022 Top Choice Award for Video Production Services. This prestigious award is a mark of excellence among local media providers and solidifies the company's positioning as a premium provider.

"Winning the Top Choice Award is one of the most coveted endorsements a business can receive in North America, and this victory is a testament to our continued dedication to the pursuit of total client satisfaction," said Ajay Bhandari, Founder and CEO. "Our warmest congratulations go out to all the nominees and fellow winners of the 2022 Top Choice Awards."

The Top Choice Award survey collects and reviews the opinions of thousands of customers annually. Companies use this survey to improve customer satisfaction and business development, while the social promotion system gives customers the power to enjoy excellent experience by making educated purchase choices. Its trusted directory of Top Choice Award winners is used daily in over 30 cities across North America.

By combining both visual and audio elements, Sona Visual's video production team allows business owners to fully engage a specific audience through storytelling with the employment of creative and technical tools. In addition to video property tours, Sona Visual is a pioneer in creating high-quality professional listing photography, aerial drone assets, measurement and floor plan reports, virtual staging, and 3D tours for real estate agents and business owners in Alberta.

"We would not have this coveted award without the dedication of our team and endless support from our community of partners. We are extremely grateful for the votes we received, and we look forward to helping our clients' businesses through media production for years to come," said Ajay Bhandari.

About Sona Visual

Sona Visual is a real estate marketing one-stop-shop, providing media and measurement services to residential agents and commercial brands, including Jayman, Calbridge, Oxford, Century21, Sotheby's, and more. Its growing team of data-driven creative professionals assists business owners in creating a distinctive impression within a web-driven world filled with distractions.

