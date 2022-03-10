Somm Announces the Acquisition of DINR, the Trusted Mobile App for Last-Minute Reservations at Canada's Best Restaurants

DINR is an easy-to-use mobile app that allows users to book same-day reservations at coveted restaurants, by filling empty seats that arise from last minute or same day cancellations. Eliminating no-shows for restaurants and helping its partners maximize occupancy and revenue, DINR is a well-loved platform across the Canadian culinary scene. The technology allows users to search DINR's curated list of restaurants for day-of reservations and sends instant notifications the minute a table opens up.

"We are thrilled to accelerate our lifestyle offering through this acquisition," says CEO & Founder of SommTM Jennifer Tremblay. "Just last fall, we launched Somm Cru and Grand Cru, a membership program that unlocks exclusive benefits and signature experiences from Canada's best restaurants, hotels, wineries and lifestyle brands. Integrating reservations at DINR's suite of high-end restaurants is a natural evolution for the company and directly complements our existing technology and consumer offering." With a presence in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, the DINR app will now be part of a bigger vision as SommTM sets out to be the category owner of taste, or as Tremblay likes to anecdotally say 'the Spotify of Taste.'

DINR by SommTM, as it will be called at relaunch, will be accessible through the original DINR app and the SommTM app. Diners can expect the same simplicity and quality of restaurants that the platform is known for, with a refreshed design that reflects the essence of both brands, along with a few new features that bring the apps together seamlessly.

Working with SommTM to successfully relaunch are DINR co-founders Kyle Nares and Bryan Mahoney, along with Marketing & Sales Director Natalie Goldenberg-Fife. "We couldn't be more excited to share the news of this strategic acquisition," says Kyle Nares. "Much like SommTM, DINR was born out of a passion for the culinary community and we share a mutual love for technology, hospitality, food, and wine." Bryan Mahoney, California-based cofounder of DINR, shares more on the direct synergies between the companies. "In addition to our values, DINR's engaged user base is perfectly aligned with SommTM's audience of culinary curious digital natives," says Mahoney. "The acquisition is a true meeting of the minds and we are on a shared journey of making wine and culinary experiences more accessible for everyone."

This new chapter is an exciting one for both companies and the hospitality industry, particularly as lockdowns and capacity restrictions lift. Nares shares that "guaranteeing every seat stays full has never been more important and DINR's five year average no-show rate of just 0.2% is tremendously valuable". Just like DINR, SommTM has deep roots across the hospitality ecosystem. "Our timing is perfect as Canadians are more than ready to explore the culinary playground they call home," says Tremblay, "and DINR by SommTM will help make this possible."

DINR by SommTM will relaunch in Spring 2022. Culinary lovers across Canada can join the waitlist for updates, while prospective restaurant partners interested in joining the platform can reach out via the form on www.somm.io/dinr to get started.

About Somm™

Somm™ is a lifestyle app that puts a sommelier in your pocket and offers unlimited benefits from Canada's top hospitality destinations. From excellent wine recommendations to signature experiences at premium restaurants, hotels, winery and lifestyle partners,to securing last minute reservations, Somm™ unlocks the world of taste. With an ultimate vision to own the category of taste, SommTM is for every culinary curious consumer who seeks enriched food, wine and lifestyle experiences at the palm of their fingertips. Somm™ is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on Somm™ visit www.somm.io , follow Somm™ on Instagram at @somm.app and LinkedIn .

About DINR Inc.

DINR is a free mobile reservation service that matches same-day availability at the most highly acclaimed restaurants, with last‐minute diners. DINR was developed in late 2014 by Kyle Nares, co‐owner of Garde Manger and previously Le Bremner, two of Montreal's most celebrated restaurants; and Bryan Mahoney, CEO at Chord Commerce, former CTO at Glossier Inc. in Manhattan and co‐founder of Dynamo, an award‐winning digital design studio in Montreal. DINR by SommTM will be launching in Spring 2022. For more information, visit www.somm.io/dinr and follow DINR on Instagram at @dinr.app .

SOURCE Somm

For further information: Natalie Gardner, Marketing & Communications Manager, Somm, [email protected], 416.803.6399