Something Launches "DreamHouse" an Immersive Art Event in a Heritage Home Set for Condo Development

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Something , an event company putting on immersive experiences in Toronto, is excited to announce their newest project: DreamHouse . This 19+ colourful surrealist art party will transform three floors of the historic Isabella Mansion , and will run for one night only on July 27th, 2024.

This is one of the largest events the Victorian home will run before construction begins on a 69 storey condo. The City of Toronto has forced developers to revise initial demolition plans, but the venue will likely be closed to the public indefinitely.

Something hopes to bring this event back in other heritage buildings across Toronto and beyond to celebrate the history that audiences don't often get to connect with. This project is sponsored by Smirnoff's WeDoWe Campaign , which celebrates the power of the collective. 10% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to The ArQuives , a local organization that preserves Toronto's 2SLGBTQIA+ history.

"I am delighted that Something has chosen Foy House for their immersive art experience", said Georgia Wilder, current leaseholder of the mansion. "From Marie Couvier, renowned for introducing high art to her Victorian guests, to the office of social justice lawyer Clayton Ruby, who defended The Body Politic, this is a mansion of many histories. I can't wait to see Something make their own history at Foy House while supporting The ArQuives!"

Something is excited to open the doors to their community of creatives. This event will allow guests to explore the entire mansion and interact with an eccentric cast of Toronto artists and performers. While many plans will remain a secret until the event, guests can expect to be wow-ed with impromptu dinner parties, personalized poetry, a secret garden, and even a food fight.

Victoria Gubiani, one of Something's Co-Founders says, "We're excited to show guests all of the intricate secrets and surprises that we've been working on for months. We want people to feel like they are a part of something magical. They are the art too!"

High-quality images of past Something events can be found here . More information about DreamHouse, including tickets can be found here .

About Something

Something is an event company founded by three queer female creatives who work with local artists and entertainers to produce immersive experiences. Their goal is always to come up with big ideas that delight guests and leave them talking about a Something event long after they've gone home.

