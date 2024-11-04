Somali Together Partners with Uber to Empower Somali Youth in the GTA

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Somali Together, a non-profit organization committed to empowering Somali youth in the Greater Toronto Area, has announced a new partnership with Uber Canada to help alleviate transportation barriers and provide safe and reliable access to workshops, mentorship and hands-on learning experiences that support local Somali communities.

Somali Together launched in 2022 to provide a safe and inclusive environment where Somali youth can grow, learn and thrive in their communities. With a focus on education, community, culture and sports, Somali Together creates programming that is enhancing the lives of Somali youth. In partnership with Uber Canada, Somali Together will cover transportation costs for young participants, giving them more opportunities to attend various programs, workshops, and events.

"Uber's support allows us to extend our reach to even more young people, opening doors to those who might otherwise face barriers to participation," said Mohamed Hassan, Co-founder of Somali Together. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to community building, empowering youth, and ensuring equal access to opportunities."

Together, Uber and Somali Together are creating a pathway for Somali youth to engage meaningfully in their communities while fostering the leaders of tomorrow.

"Offering multi-modal transportation options like ridesharing can help break down barriers and create more access to important youth programs like Somali Together," said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager for Canada Mobility at Uber. "By providing safe and reliable rides to these kinds of impactful mentorship opportunities and hands-on learning experiences, we're empowering tomorrow's leaders and building stronger connections within communities across the country."

The partnership was officially announced at Somali Together's Launch Event in October, where representatives from Uber Canada, Somali Together, and other supporters shared insights into the program's impact and their vision for future collaborations.

About Somali Together

Founded in 2022, Somali Together is a non-profit organization that supports Somali youth through immersive programs designed to foster leadership, resilience, and community engagement. Through year-round initiatives and community partnerships, Somali Together has impacted thousands of Somali youth across the Greater Toronto Area.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

