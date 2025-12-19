SOMA GOLD SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR SENSOR-BASED SORTING FACILITY AT ITS EL BAGRE OPERATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that, following positive additional bench-scale sensor-based sorting ("SBS") test work, it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase and install a sensor-based sorting facility at its flagship El Bagre operation in Antioquia, Colombia. The total project budget for the pilot installation is approximately US$2.2 million. Commissioning of the sorting facility is targeted for the first half of 2026.

The recent test was intentionally performed on feed material with a lower average grade, targeting similar objectives as the initial test work, to assess the efficacy of sorting material across the range of grades encountered at Soma's operations in Colombia. A 990 kg bulk sample was split into three sub-samples: a coarse sample (-60 mm +25 mm), a middling sample (-25 mm +10 mm), and a combined sample (-60 mm +15 mm).

The data for the coarse fraction indicates 40% mass rejection and 97% metallurgical recovery, while the data for the middling sample indicates 50% mass rejection and 84% metallurgical recovery. The data for the combined feed test indicates 55% mass rejection and 95% metallurgical recovery, and the gold grade of the sorted material was upgraded by 62.5%. These results continue to demonstrate that mineralized material from the Cordero Mine is amenable to sensor-based sorting and that SBS technology can achieve desired gold grade targets with high mass rejection while minimizing the amount of metal lost to the reject stream.

Mark Bren, Soma's VP Operations, states, "We are pleased with the results of sensor-based sorting test work on material from the Cordero complex in Colombia. Our expectation is that we will experience similar results with material from satellite operations, including formalization targets and small, contractor-operated projects. Sensor-based sorting has the potential to significantly impact our operations by allowing us to increase gold production without adding plant capacity and to process mineralized material that has historically been below the processing cutoff grade. Investing in this technology and installing a pilot plant allows us to scale up to commercial-level processing of run-of-mine material, continue in-house evaluation of material from various sources, and adjust sorting parameters to optimize the sorted product for plant feed."

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 430 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD and the El Limon mill restarted operations in Q3 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

