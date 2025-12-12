SOMA EXTENDS THE CORDERO DEPOSIT WITH NEW VEINS 250 M SOUTH OF THE ATENAS ZONE

The deposit extension is hosted by the El Carmen Stock, a composite intrusion comprised of coarse-grained tonalite, diorite, and gabbroic phases, which also hosts the Cordero Deposit. The quartz veins occur as laminated fault-fill veins within a sinistral brittle-ductile shear zone and are interpreted as conjugate shears within a steeply dipping, north-striking regional shear zone. This controlling shear zone also hosts the Los Mangos Deposit, located 3.0 kilometres to the north. The quartz veins at the Cordero Viejo Zone are interpreted to be the next set of en echelon vein segments south of the Atenas Zone at the Cordero Deposit.

The veins have undergone repeated reactivation and display three distinct phases of development: early barren quartz veins, sphalerite + galena + pyrite + gold mineralization controlled by microfractures; and brittle fracturing along vein margins filled with quartz + pyrite + tellurides + gold. Gold mineralization occurs during the latter two phases of vein development. The final stage of brittle fracturing and micro-breccia is commonly associated with pyrite and high-grade gold mineralisation. Subsequently, the veins are crosscut by aphanitic mafic dykes and late brittle faults. The brittle faults in the area generally exhibit dextral strike-slip displacement and offset the quartz veins from less than a metre to tens of metres. These late brittle faults commonly dismember the mineralized veins into short strike-length segments, making continuity difficult to discern from drill data.

Soma's Vice President of Exploration, Chris Buchanan, stated, "Cordero Viejo is south of the Cordero Deposit and outside the 43-101 resource released in 2023 (see news release dated January 5, 2023). The 2025 drill plan incorporated what we have learned about vein geometry and orientation patterns in the Cordero deposit and successfully delineated new veins down dip of the historical workings. We are excited to continue exploration on this vein system and to bring these new resources into the 2026-2027 mine plan."

Table 1 presents the composited assay results from eighteen of the completed drill holes at the Cordero Viejo Zone. Assay results are pending for one of the recently completed drill holes. Assays in the drilling range from below detection to a maximum grade of 23.0 g/t Au. A total of 51 samples were >1.0 g/t Au. The drilling currently covers approximately 518 m of strike length and delineates mineralised quartz veins for approximately 350 m down dip.

Table 1: Composites from the Cordero Viejo drill program

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t)



CVDDH-25-001 no significant results



CVDDH-25-002 no significant results



CVDDH-25-003 219.60 220.60 1.00 4.6



incl 219.60 220.10 0.50 8.7



CVDDH-25-004 216.55 217.55 1.00 1.1



CVDDH-25-005 166.70 167.70 1.00 1.9



and 191.85 192.90 1.05 2.1



CVDDH-25-006 195.30 196.50 1.20 1.5



CVDDH-25-007 193.05 196.00 2.95 3.9



incl 194.45 195.00 0.55 14.3



and 198.55 200.00 1.45 1.4



CVDDH-25-008 265.80 268.30 2.50 2.1



incl 267.80 268.30 0.50 5.5



CVDDH-25-009 42.40 43.60 1.20 1.1



and 166.65 169.00 2.35 6.2



incl 167.35 168.00 0.65 5.3



incl 168.00 169.00 1.00 9.2



CVDDH-25-010 192.80 193.90 1.10 1.9



CVDDH-25-011 119.75 120.90 1.15 1.1



and 141.00 142.10 1.10 4.1



incl 141.60 142.10 0.50 8.8



CVDDH-25-012 209.00 210.00 1.00 4.2



incl 209.50 210.00 0.50 8.4



and 212.30 213.35 1.05 5.3



incl 212.85 213.35 0.50 9.3



CVDDH-25-013 183.70 185.70 2.00 3.4



incl 185.20 185.70 0.50 7.8



and 252.15 253.15 1.00 2.8



and 274.90 276.25 1.35 9.4



incl 274.90 275.65 0.75 16.5



CVDDH-25-014 no significant results



CVDDH-25-015 136.95 138.45 1.50 2.2



and 177.65 178.70 1.05 4.3



incl 177.65 178.15 0.50 8.1



and 213.45 214.95 1.50 7.7



incl 213.45 213.95 0.50 23



and 269.35 270.85 1.50 6.6



incl 269.35 269.85 0.50 19.8



CVDDH-25-016 204.85 205.85 1.00 1.1



CVDDH-25-017 92.45 94.45 2.00 2.5



and 144.75 146.55 1.80 1.5



and 186.10 187.60 1.50 5.7



incl 186.10 187.10 1.00 7



CVDDH-25-018 136.25 137.25 1.00 10.3



incl 136.25 136.75 0.50 20.5



and 140.90 142.40 1.50 3.2



and 179.65 180.65 1.00 2.1



CVDDH-25-019 results pending



Note: Intervals are composited to a 1m minium stope width for

conventional mining. The drillholes are targeted to intersect the vein

orientation as perpendicular as possible. The true width is

approximately 56% to 90% of the drilled width.

















A long section of the drill intercepts is presented in Figure 3. The quartz veins form in multiple segments due to their geometry, cross-cutting faults, and late mafic dykes. Underground drilling is ongoing in this area to continue exploring for vein segments down dip from the current mine workings. CDVDDH-25-015 was targeted to test the down plunge extent of what appears to be a south-southeast plunging high-grade ore shoot. The hole intersected three 1.0 to 1.5 m wide quartz veins with high-grade gold values. The widest quartz vein intercept in the hole is 6.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m, including an individual sample of 19.8 g/t Au at a depth of 269.3 m (Plate 1). The true width of this vein is approximately 1.3 m. The extent of the vein segment discovered in this drill hole is currently unknown and will be the target of 2026 infill drilling as the ore shoot is delineated with additional drilling.

The Company intends to continue drilling the Cordero Viejo Mine from surface in 2026. The intent of the Phase 2 drilling will be to improve the confidence level of the resource, test the down-dip extent of the south-southeast plunging ore shoot, and explore for additional down-dip quartz veins to expand the resource.

In addition to supporting mining operations at Cordero Mine, Soma's exploration team continues to evaluate numerous small-scale mines near the El Limon Mine and Machuca Project. The Phase 1 drill program at the Colossa and Colossa 2 informal mines has been completed, and the drill rig is being demobilized to the El Bagre mill complex for preventative maintenance. Additionally, the Company is awaiting the issuance of drill permits for the copper anomaly on the Machuca Project and for the recently acquired Escondida Mine. These targets are scheduled for drilling in late December of 2025 and Q1 2026.

Soma also continues to work with the local communities across the entire property package as part of its ongoing ESG program.

The Otú fault system ("Otú Fault") extends for over 100 km, from Aris's Segovia-Remedios mines (TSX:ARIS) in the south to Nechi in the north, where it is buried beneath younger sedimentary overlap sequences. Soma's property holdings now cover more than 56 km of this regional structure. High-grade gold mineralization occurs in late-stage brittle-ductile to brittle quartz veins along the entire strike length of the Otú Fault. These quartz veins formed during the latest stages of deformation along the Otú Fault. Across the district, quartz veins typically display orientation patterns that suggest they formed in conjugate faults associated with brittle faulting on the Otú Fault. Notable deposits along this trend include: Segovia-Remedios, La Aurora, El Limon, Le Ye, Los Mangos, and Cordero. The Machuca Property is located along a critical segment of this regional fault structure and displays multiple indications of high-grade gold mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

Soma follows a comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure the reliability of assay data collected from its exploration programs. All samples are sawn, or split in half, with one half being returned to the core box for storage. The second half-core is placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, document, and sealed for shipment. Batches of samples are shipped to Actlabs Colombia SAS (Actlabs) in Rio Negro with security tags and a documented chain of custody.

Pulps of each sample are prepared in Rio Negro. Pulp samples are then shipped to Actlabs Canada for multi-element analysis. All samples are analyzed using package 1E3, an ICP-MS analysis that provides the concentration of 51 elements. Fire assay analysis for gold and Silver is completed by Actlabs in Rio Negro. Thirty-gram aliquots of each sample are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, package 1A2. Overlimit samples are subjected to an additional fire assay with a gravimetric finish, package 1A3-30, to determine the gold concentration.

A comprehensive QA/QC program has been implemented to monitor the reliability of assay data collected during exploration programs. The program includes the regular insertion of certified blanks, duplicates, and certified OREAS standards. Assays of the QA/QC samples are automatically compared to the certified value and standard deviations in the database.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302