SOMA GOLD PRODUCES 3,031 OUNCES IN JULY - A 47% INCREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that it produced 3,031 AuEq ounces in July, which represents a significant 47% increase compared to the 2,061 AuEq ounces produced in July of 2022. As of July 31, 2023, the Company has produced 18,723 AuEq ounces year to date and continues to be in line with its planned production target of 18,562 AuEq ounces for the same period.

Javier Cordova, Soma's President and CEO, states, "Although the team in Colombia faced a development phase with grades slightly below the projected yearly average, they continued to deliver on our operational goals. We anticipate an improvement in the average grade over the remainder of the year and are confident in our ability to continue to meet our aggressive production forecast."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information: Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302