SOMA GOLD CORP. SIGNS COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE THE ECOSCHOOLS PROGRAM AT ITS BAGRE MINING COMPLEX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announced today that it has signed a mutual collaboration agreement with CORANTIOQUIA, the Environmental Authority of the Province of Antioquia, to promote environmental voluntary activities in Zaragoza and El Bagre, Antioquia.

Signing of the Collaboration Agreement. (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Under the agreement, Soma Gold Corp., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Operadora Minera,, S.A.S., joined CORANTIOQUIA's "EcoSchools Program" – ECOESCUELAS, in the rural communities of Cordero Icacales (Zaragoza) and the indigenous community of La Sardina (El Bagre). Soma has also committed to investing in a third Ecoschool located in Caño la Tres (Zaragoza).

The EcoSchools Program is a landmark initiative of the local environmental authority, which combines environmental education, awareness, and eco-friendly infrastructure in rural schools. This program includes the implementation of climate-friendly measures such as solar energy, organic farming and composting, waste management, and the preservation of local biodiversity.

Ana Ligia Mora, Director of the Environmental Authority of CORANTIOQUIA, states, "We are inviting the private sector of Antioquia to join hands with our company to exceed efforts in establishing standard environmental compliance guidelines. We are delighted to announce that Soma Gold Corp. is the first company to sign this voluntary agreement".

Javier Cordova, Soma's President and CEO, states, "This agreement affirms our dedication to the local environment and the well-being of our host communities. We look forward to collaborating with CORANTIOQUIA in the EcoSchools Program, and consider it as the first step in building a partnership that will strengthen our commitment and will lead to additional initiatives in the coming months and years."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

