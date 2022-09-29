SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES A NEW UNION CONTRACT WITH EMPLOYEES AT THE EL BAGRE MINE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. ( TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that the union representing employees at the Company's Operadora Minera SAS subsidiary and the Company have successfully completed negotiations and entered a new contract. Regular work hours will resume on September 29th, 2022.

Javier Cordova, President and CEO, states, "Our team worked diligently with the union negotiators over the last ten days and have now resolved all outstanding issues. Our thanks to them and the Colombian Ministry of Labor for their assistance in keeping the duration of the strike to as short a period as possible. Approximately 750 ounces of production were deferred during the work stoppage. We will endeavor to make that up and still reach our goal of 24,000 ounces for fiscal 2022."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. ( TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"

Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information: Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302