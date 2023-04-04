SOMA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 6,796 AuEq OUNCES

Increase of 32.6 % over same period last year

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that gold production in Q1 2023, at its 100% owned El Bagre, Colombia, gold mine, was 6,796 AuEq ounces. Production was 99.2% of forecast despite a seven-day interruption during the General Strike in the el Bagre region. Gold production was also 32.6% ahead of the same period last year. Full-year forecast production for 2023 remains unchanged at 35,500 AuEq ounces.

Javier Cordova, President and CEO, states, "The civil unrest in Antioquia that disrupted operations at the Company's Cordero Mine and the el Bagre milling complex was a result of the Government's efforts to curtail illegal alluvial mining in the regional river systems. Our relationship with the community remains strong, and our operations were temporarily halted only to ensure our employees' safety. Despite the lost week of production and the associated ramp-up period when production re-started, the team has made great strides in increasing production in accordance with our 2023 operating plan."

The Company also announces the addition of Jean-Francois Meilleur as Vice President - Capital Markets. Mr. Meilleur will be responsible for leveraging the operational and financial successes of the Company to facilitate further organic and inorganic growth.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

