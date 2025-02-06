SOMA ANNOUNCES AN AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce it has commissioned an airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over five key exploration projects along the Otu Fault. Soma's exploration team is confident that the higher-resolution geophysics, achieved through 100 metres spaced lines, will enhance the structural interpretation of the Otu Fault and its associated higher-order faults that control gold-bearing quartz veins across the property.

The five blocks were identified based on early prospecting success in identifying gold-bearing quartz veins and soil anomalies. These targets include Psyche 1, La Aurora, El Limon, on-strike extensions of the Cordero deposit, and the Nechi Project. The survey will total 2,515 line-km covering 22,494 hectares, representing 55% of the total Soma's property package. It is scheduled to start in mid-March 2025, with a final report expected in early April.

Soma also confirms that five diamond drill rigs are currently active on the Company's property, producing approximately 2,200 meters of drill core per month. To date, over 300,000 meters have been drilled over Company's properties in Colombia.

Chris Buchanan, Vice-President of Exploration for Soma, states, "We look forward to correlating the airborne geophysical data with our soil sampling, mapping, and drilling results to refine our understanding of the structural geology associated with the mineralization along the Otu Fault. This survey will provide a comprehensive structural interpretation and help identify drill targets for our ongoing exploration program."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and President

