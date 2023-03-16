Solutions Metrix is now part of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) "Boost Your Business Technology".

MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Solutions Metrix is now part of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). As a CDAP Digital Advisor, Solutions Metrix will play an important role in helping Canada's SMEs accelerate their digital transformation to fuel economic recovery. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that qualify will have access to Solutions Metrix's business consulting and CRM implementation services on the Digital Advisor Marketplace to get help on their digital transformation journeys. The grant covers 90% of the cost of the digital plan development for up to $15,000. Looking to digitalize your SMB?

Does your SME struggle with digital transformation? Get application assistance and learn more about qualification for a $15,000 grant to access business consulting and CRM implementation services.

Click here for application assistance to qualify for the grant: http://bit.ly/3J2MdnS

Solutions Metrix and the CDAP Boost Your Business Technology grant helps SMEs:

Reduce overhead costs

Increase revenue and sales

Enhance customer experience

Improve logistics and automation

Be more responsive to change and competition

Create and implement a digital transformation plan tailored to your business

Why choose Solutions Metrix as a digital advisor?

As a digital advisor registered with CDAP, Solutions Metrix meets and maintains all the required criteria to deliver digital advisory services to eligible Canadian SMEs. Our goal is to provide SMEs with the right CRM tool to improve customer experience, increase revenue and improve resource productivity. We differentiate ourselves by being experienced business consultants first and platform-agnostic CRM implementation experts second, ensuring that your digital adoption fits your business goals. That is why user adoption excellence is built within our methodology, knowing that an average CRM adoption rate is 26%.

"Solutions Metrix is proud to have been accepted as a digital advisor for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). We are excited to be eligible to provide our services to SMEs and to aid in expanding Canada's digital adoption. In the age of digital transformation, we believe it should be simple for businesses to leverage modern technologies, and we are here to help SMEs adopt new technologies to enable their business and digital growth."

– Sebastien Forget, president and founder of Solutions Metrix.

Why do we need digital advisors?

The pandemic has changed the way Canadians do business. Companies, employees, and customers are doing more and more business online. Canadian businesses need to adopt new digital technologies to meet their customers' needs and stay competitive. Boost Your Business Technology grant aims to help SMEs where digital adoption is more sophisticated, requiring more advanced technology, such as CRM implementation to streamline and automate your sales, service, and marketing.

About Solutions Metrix.

Solution Metrix is a company dedicated to driving technological innovation designed for your business growth to improve how you understand and serve your customers. To ensure the digitalization of businesses, we facilitate the bridge between what CRM technology can do and how businesses leverage them, managing change and user adoption. For more than 15 years, Solutions Metrix has successfully completed more than 400 projects for companies in North America and Latin America.

Book a FREE CRM demo: http://bit.ly/3YyoJNi

SOURCE Solutions Metrix

For further information: Email: [email protected]