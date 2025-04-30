Solutions 2 GO Inc., Infinite Sales Group and IO Interactive enter agreement to distribute HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition as a Nintendo Switch™ 2 launch title on June 5th, 2025

BRAMPTON, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Solutions 2 GO Inc., a leading global video game publisher and distributor, is excited to announce its partnership with IO Interactive to release HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 platform on launch day, June 5th, 2025 for $59.99 USD.

IO Interactive, known for its creative and visionary approach to the HITMAN franchise, has teamed up with Solutions 2 GO and Infinite Sales Group to bring HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition to the Nintendo platform for the first time in franchise history. Solutions 2 GO and Infinite Sales Group will oversee the physical software manufacturing, and global retail distribution & trade marketing, ensuring that it reaches the broadest audience possible.

HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition brings together the best of HITMAN, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 including the main campaign, contracts mode, escalation, elusive target arcades, featured live content, freelancer mode plus all HITMAN 2 Expansion Pack & HITMAN 3 Deluxe Pack content. Become Agent 47 and suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all your deadly abilities are put to the test across more than 20 locations. Featuring more than 100+ hours of gameplay, HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition features exclusive bonus content including the" Signature Pack" and the "Quack Pack" with custom suits and weapons for Agent 47.

"We are thrilled to partner with IOI to distribute HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform globally," said Rob Cleva, VP of Global Publishing for Solutions 2 GO Inc."

HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition will launch on June 5th exclusively on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 for $59.99 USD. The game will be available for pre-order later this month. For additional information, please visit hitman.com.

About Solutions 2 GO Inc.

Privately held Solutions 2 GO Inc. is a multinational distributor of video game, mobility and consumer electronic products that serves leading retail, publishing, and manufacturing partners across the globe. An industry pioneer, highly regarded Solutions 2 GO Inc. has earned a plethora of awards and distinctions collectively by its valued partners and industry experts.

About Infinite Sales Group

Infinite Sales Group is a privately held publisher services company based in New York that provides sales support, creative and marketing services and strategies for the global physical games market.

About IO INTERACTIVE

IO Interactive is an independent videogame developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.

IO Interactive will develop and publish the very first James Bond origin story with the working title Project 007 and is currently developing a new IP under the codename Project Fantasy. For more information, visit: https://ioi.dk.

© 2025 IO Interactive A/S. IO Interactive, IOI, HITMAN are registered trademarks of IO Interactive A/S. © © 2025 Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

