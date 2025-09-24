BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Solutions 2 GO Inc., a leading global video game publisher and distributor, today announced a partnership with Kakao Games to bring a physical version of Chrono Odyssey, the highly anticipated fantasy MMORPG, to players around the world.

Set in the land of Setera, Chrono Odyssey combines vast open-world exploration with a distinctive time-manipulation system that lets players alter the flow of battle. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game delivers cinematic visuals, seamless landscapes, and dynamic combat that redefine the MMORPG experience.

Solutions 2 GO Inc. and Kakao Games to Launch Chrono Odyssey Worldwide (CNW Group/Solutions 2 Go Inc)

Adventurers will traverse diverse biomes, uncover dungeons, and face cosmic threats while also engaging in gathering, crafting, and trading. From large-scale battles to solo exploration, Chrono Odyssey offers a wide range of gameplay experiences.

"Chrono Odyssey marks an exciting evolution in the MMORPG genre," said Rob Cleva, VP of Global Publishing at Solutions 2 GO Inc. "Chrono Studio has created a world as breathtaking as it is dangerous, and we're proud to help bring it to players on every major platform."

Launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game has already attracted strong global attention, with nearly two million sign-ups for its recent closed beta showcasing its time-bending combat and richly detailed environments.

For more information, visit chronoodyssey.com .

About Solutions 2 GO Inc.

Privately held Solutions 2 GO Inc. is a multinational distributor of video game, mobility and consumer electronic products that serves leading retail, publishing, and manufacturing partners across the globe. An industry pioneer, highly regarded Solutions 2 GO Inc. has earned a plethora of awards and distinctions collectively by its valued partners and industry experts.

About Kakao Games

Kakao Games Corp. (CEO: Sangwoo Han) is a game-focused subsidiary of Kakao, operating a wide lineup of titles across major PC online and mobile platforms such as "Daum Games" and "Kakao Games" (formerly Kakao Game). Since its KOSDAQ listing in September 2020, the company has provided a diverse game portfolio ranging from casual to hardcore genres, featuring titles such as Odin:Valhalla Rising, ArcheAge War, Ares: Rise of Guardians, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Eversoul, Guardian Tales, and Kakao PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Kakao Games also oversees several subsidiaries, including LIONHEART STUDIO and XLGAMES, both recognized for their strong IPs and development capabilities; Ocean Drive Studio; METABORA, which develops casual games based on the "Kakao Friends" IP and leads various blockchain initiatives; and Kakao VX, a platform company that adds fun to sports. Together, these affiliates drive synergy, expanding Kakao Games' presence in emerging markets and new business domains.

About Chrono Studio

Chrono Studio Co., Ltd. (CEO: Bong-Gun Bae) is a premier game development studio dedicated to creating high-quality AAA titles for console and PC platforms. The company gained worldwide recognition with its flagship title Chrono Odyssey, showcasing both technical excellence and creative depth through the use of Unreal Engine 5.

With a global market focus, Chrono Studio continues to expand its multi-platform development efforts. By delivering standout content across RPG and action genres, the studio aims to further solidify its presence in the global gaming industry.

SOURCE Solutions 2 Go Inc

Media Contact: MarketSpan by Solutions 2 GO, [email protected]