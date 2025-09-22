BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Solutions 2 GO Inc., a leading global video game publisher and distributor, is proud to announce a partnership with IO Interactive to release 007 First Light worldwide across multiple platforms.

Developed by IO Interactive, the creative studio behind the acclaimed HITMAN series, 007 First Light will deliver a fully re-imagined, original take on the world's most famous spy.

Solutions 2 GO Inc., and IO Interactive Announce Global Launch of 007 First Light (CNW Group/Solutions 2 Go Inc)

"007 First Light represents a rare opportunity to work with one of the most enduring and celebrated characters in popular culture," said Rob Cleva, VP of Global Publishing at Solutions 2 GO Inc. "IO Interactive has crafted a vision worthy of the Bond legacy, and we are honored to help bring it to fans worldwide."

In collaboration with Infinite Sales Group, Solutions 2 GO will oversee physical manufacturing, global retail distribution, and trade marketing to ensure the title reaches players worldwide.

For more details about the game, visit IOI.dk/007firstlightgame.

About Solutions 2 GO Inc.

Privately held Solutions 2 GO Inc. is a multinational distributor of video game, mobility and consumer electronic products that serves leading retail, publishing, and manufacturing partners across the globe. An industry pioneer, highly regarded Solutions 2 GO Inc. has earned a plethora of awards and distinctions collectively by its valued partners and industry experts.

About Infinite Sales Group

Infinite Sales Group is a privately held publisher services company based in New York that provides sales support, creative and marketing services and strategies for the global physical games market.

About IO INTERACTIVE

IO Interactive is an independent video game developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.

IO Interactive will develop and publish a reimagined James Bond origin story with 007 First Light and is currently developing a new IP under the codename Project Fantasy. For more information, visit: https://ioi.dk.

