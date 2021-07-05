Solus Provides Early Warning Disclosure

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Solus Alternative Asset Management LP ("Solus"), for and on behalf of one or more funds and accounts managed by it and/or subsidiaries thereof (the "Solus Funds"), provides the following early warning disclosure under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the completion of the all-share combination transaction between SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") on July 2, 2021 (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, SECURE acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tervita (the "Tervita Shares") on the basis of 1.2757 common shares of SECURE (the "SECURE Shares") for each outstanding Tervita Share (the "Exchange Ratio").

In accordance with the Transaction, all 39,860,270 Tervita Shares (representing 34.46% of the Tervita Shares outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction on a non-diluted basis) beneficially owned by the Solus Funds, and over which Solus exercised control or direction, were exchanged for an aggregate of 50,849,746 SECURE Shares (representing approximately 16.51% of the SECURE Shares outstanding immediately following the completion of the Transaction on a non-diluted basis). Pursuant to the Transaction, the 26,040 options to purchase Tervita Shares held by Solus were surrendered to Tervita and the 97,740 deferred share units of Tervita ("DSUs") held by Solus were adjusted by the Exchange Ratio and remain outstanding and redeemable into 124,691 SECURE Shares in accordance with the terms of Tervita's DSU plan, as amended in connection with the Transaction.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Solus Funds did not beneficially own and Solus did not exercise control or direction over any SECURE Shares and following the completion of the Transaction, the Solus Funds do not beneficially own and Solus does not exercise control or direction over any Tervita Shares. The Solus Funds hold their SECURE Shares for investment purposes. The Solus Funds and Solus may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation and contractual restrictions, including, without limitation, the terms of the standstill agreement, pre-emptive rights agreement and registration rights agreement between Solus and SECURE (collectively, the "Agreements"), change their beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) the SECURE Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Subject to the terms of the Agreements, any transaction that the Solus Funds and Solus may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of SECURE's securities, subsequent developments affecting SECURE, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to the Solus Funds and Solus, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by the Solus Funds and Solus. The terms of the Agreements will be described in the early warning report that will be filed by Solus with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Such early warning report and Solus' early warning report in respect of Tervita will be available under SECURE's and Tervita's respective profiles at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Solus' Chief Compliance Officer at 212-284-4300.

The head office of SECURE is located at 2300, 225 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1N2.

The head office of Tervita is located at 1600, 140-10th Avenue, SE Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0R1.

SOURCE Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

For further information: Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, 25 Maple Street, 2nd Floor, Summit, NJ 07901