Solus Announces Disposition of Shares of Tervita Corporation

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Solus Alternative Asset Management LP ("Solus") announced that one or more funds and accounts managed by it and/or subsidiaries thereof (the "Solus Funds") disposed of ownership of, and Solus ceased to have control and direction over, an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Tervita Corporation (the "Company") in a private transaction at a price of CAD$5.70 per Common Share, for total consideration of CAD$57,000,000 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Solus Funds beneficially owned, and Solus exercised control and direction over 49,860,270 Common Shares, 89,803 deferred share units ("DSUs") and 26,040 options to purchase Common Shares ("Options"), representing approximately 43.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) and, assuming exercise of the DSUs and the Options, 43.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis). Immediately following the Transaction, the Solus Funds have beneficial ownership of, and Solus exercises control or direction over 39,860,270 Common Shares, 89,803 DSUs and 26,040 Options, representing approximately 34.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) and, assuming exercise of the DSUs and Options, 34.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

The Solus Funds disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Solus Funds and Solus may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation and contractual restrictions, change their beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) the Common Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that the Solus Funds and Solus may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of the Company's securities, subsequent developments affecting the Company, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to the Solus Funds and Solus, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by the Solus Funds and Solus.

Solus will file an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Solus' Chief Compliance Officer at 212-284-4300. The head office of the Company is located at 1600, 140-10th Avenue, SE Calgary, Alberta T2G 0R1.

For further information: Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, 25 Maple Street, 2nd Floor, Summit, NJ 07901