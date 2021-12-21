MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - After years of partnership, Solpak Packaging Solutions Inc. ("Solpak") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bartrol's ("Gann & Bartrol Canada 2000 Inc.") line of thermal delivery bags and its customer base.

Founded over 50 years ago, Bartrol is a Canadian manufacturer of stoves, food warmers and thermal delivery bags renowned for their premium quality and outstanding service.

By incorporating the Bartrol line of thermal delivery bags, Solpak transforms a long-term relationship based on trust, kindness and respect that began nearly 10 years ago. Driven by the same desire to offer premium quality raw material products built to last, Solpak believes in this acquisition project.

David Salerno, President of Solpak, said, "We are delighted to be integrating Bartrol's thermal delivery bags to our offering, which will allow us to transform our business model and become a manufacturer, but most importantly, to continue to help our customers better transport their food. Bartrol has long shared our values and standards in terms of quality and durability. This acquisition is a natural fit for us."

As part of the deal, customers can now order their bags directly from Solpak. The bag production team will remain in place and production will continue in Canada. Solpak is planning to hire more people to support growth and new projects. Meanwhile, Bartrol will continue to produce stoves and food warmers.

Michel Olivier Brazeau, Business Development Director at Solpak, added, "This is a new exciting step in the Solpak adventure, and it gives new meaning to our mission to grow together.

Solpak Packaging Solutions Inc. ("Solpak") is a Canadian provider of packaging and thermal delivery solutions serving over 500 customers in Canada from coast to coast. Their customers include a wide variety of food suppliers, such as commercial kitchens, prepared food delivery companies, caterers and restaurants. Solpak supports all businesses, large and small, with their motto of "growing together".

Gann & Bartrol Canada 2000 Inc. ("Bartrol") has been manufacturing stoves and food warmers in Canada for over 50 years. Bartrol supplies dozens of businesses of all sizes throughout Eastern Canada. Known for the quality of its products manufactured using only the highest quality of raw materials.

