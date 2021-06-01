Waveform is also a turnkey agency that provides comprehensive creation, production, and digital marketing services. With its proprietary event platform and production software, the company is able to produce impressive virtual events and reach online audience of varied clients from the video game and entertainment industries, and the corporate and government markets.

According to Martin Tremblay, "Customer demand for cutting-edge digital services continues to grow and the gaming industry is blooming more than ever. This acquisition enables us to roll out numerous live events, esports and virtual production broadcasts, including augmented and virtual reality. Gaming alone is a strong and growing 160 billion market. I see this acquisition as a perfect fit with our new Media and Entertainment Technologies Division and our diversification strategy, namely with online tournaments, fans engagement and sponsorships. Our goal remains to be recognized as the audiovisual partner and leader of choice for top content creators, including film, television, advertising and games. Waveform has worked with major industry players like Ubisoft, Dreamhack, Cineplex and major esports events, as well as teaming up with well-known brands and partners including NXNE, AMD and CSL."

Simon Tremblay, Vice-President, Operations, Media and Entertainment Technologies Division at Solotech adds: "This company is composed of genuine, exceptional people who are dedicated to the gaming and esports industry. Waveform's business model is scalable and can fully adapt to the realities and demands of the industry, particularly with their outstanding virtual event platform and streaming solutions and services. The company's spirit is based on ambition, innovation, passion and problem solving, which is totally in line with Solotech's image! Together, we will become a strong industry benchmark."

"This is a great fit for our two organizations since we already collaborate on several major virtual productions. It will allow Waveform to reach even more fans from the gaming world! We've developed a unique set of esports event services and earned credibility in the gaming industry as a result. We pride ourselves on our strong reputation and proven experience in esports and broadcasting on both local and international stages. We will continue to grow into a company with a solid global impact and presence within the next few years by leveraging Solotech's presence and resources in the USA and UK. We are embarking on a highly rewarding experience with Solotech," says Tamir Kastiel, President of Waveform.

This acquisition will act as a trigger for global expansion that will benefit both Solotech's clients and the teams of experts that have come together to support this broad, high-end service offering.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 16 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions & services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education, and is fully supported by three major shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. Solotech employs 1,550 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and Saguenay. Find out more at www.solotech.com.

About Waveform

Waveform is a full-service agency established with the vision of providing clients with guidance and access to the gaming and esports industry. We aim to bring a torrent of creativity, interactivity and engagement to the projects we work on. From competitive tournaments to music festivals, we are committed to the rising tide of gaming and esports in mainstream culture. Established in 2018, Waveform has formed several strategic partnerships focused on enhancing the quality of services, from ideation to execution, and products offered to new and existing clients. We have been on the leading edge of esports event production and broadcast for several years, servicing some of the world's most prestigious esports tournaments and events including Dreamhack, Cineplex Entertainment, and Enthusiast owned, EGLX.

Find out more at https://waveform.gg/

