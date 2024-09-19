Solonda Brings an Electrifying Experience to Toronto this October

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing Solonda, an international music event from the team behind top Toronto supper club Soluna. Solonda (derived from the words 'sol' meaning 'sun' and 'onda' meaning 'wave' or 'vibe') will bring people from different cultures to vibe together through music.

International music series Solonda will debut in Toronto at Grand Bizarre on Friday, October 13th. The event will run from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM and promises an immersive party experience blending art and cultural discovery with live entertainment and global beats by top-tier DJs focusing on Afro House, Latin House, and Ethnic House music.

The highly anticipated event from the team behind Soluna will bring a fresh and dynamic music experience to Toronto and beyond. The first instalment of Solonda features renowned DJ and producer Francis Mercier as the event's headliner, special guest Habibeats, and an exciting lineup of internationally acclaimed DJs.

The Solonda team has previously hosted Hugel at Stackt and Francis Mercier at Evergreen Brickworks. With its fresh approach and high-energy events, Solonda is set to be the can't-miss music event of the fall season.

The second instalment of Solonda is slated for November 2, 2024, with more details to come.

Tickets for Solonda can be purchased on Dice . For info and updates on Solonda follow @solunatoronto and @wearesolonda on Instagram.

About Solonda:

Solonda is an ecosystem encompassing experiences, events, festivals, and a record label, bringing together individuals who appreciate music, art, and culture. Under our mantra, 'We Vibe Together,' Solonda merges music, aesthetics, art, and cultural discovery into immersive journeys. Our mission is to host experiences globally, featuring electronic music focusing on Afro House, Latin House, and Ethnic House.

Available for interview:

Dan Gunam, owner, Solonda, Soluna and Kissa in Toronto

