THE SF-INFINITE FURTHER CEMENTS SOLLUM'S LEADERSHIP POSITION IN NEXT-GENERATION, ADVANCED DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING FOR COMMERCIAL GREENHOUSES, DELIVERNG UNPRECEDENTED FLEXIBILITY TO SAFEGUARD LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Sollum Technologies announced the launch of the SF-INFINITE™️ fixture, strengthening its leadership in lighting technology for commercial greenhouses. The SF-INFINITE is the most advanced dynamic LED lighting fixture. It consolidates Sollum's roadmap into a single, future-ready solution designed to support the evolving needs of greenhouse operators.

Greenhouse lighting represents one of the most capital-intensive infrastructure decisions that growers must make. Traditional systems often restrict operations into fixed capabilities for years after installation. This forces producers to anticipate future crop strategies, energy constraints, and market demands well in advance --often as they have yet to emerge. The SF-INFINITE was designed to eliminate that risk.

The SF-INFINITE is more than a fixture.

It's a lighting platform designed to evolve with needs.

The seamless connection between each SF-INFINITE advanced features with Sollum's SUNaaS® cloud platform and expert agronomic services empowers growers to maximize their lighting's performance, in line with their production objectives. Up to four independently controlled channels enable precise, crop-specific lighting strategies in each zone of the greenhouse, managed by real-time adjustments to spectrum, intensity and DLI targets as conditions evolve. This integrated approach safeguards growers' investments by providing adaptability over time without the need for hardware replacement as crops, energy costs, markets and operational priorities change.

Growers benefit from long-term flexibility without compromise. The SF-INFINITE ensures consistent crop quality throughout the seasons, mitigates the risk of technological obsolescence, and reduces replacement and upgrade costs over the installation's lifetime.

"Greenhouse operators cannot predict the future when they invest in lighting," said François R.-Moisan, CTO and co-founder of Sollum Technologies. "The SF-INFINITE was built to remove that burden. It's a platform designed to evolve with crops, energy constraints, and market demands so growers won't have to replace their hardware every few years. It behaves like a computer on the greenhouse ceiling and uses AI to analyze weather, energy use and other greenhouse and crop information to improve over time."

Built for reliability, intelligence, and longevity

The SF-INFINITE introduces a new level of resilience and intelligence to greenhouse lighting infrastructure. Core capabilities include:

Edge computing and telemetry at the fixture level, ensuring uninterrupted lighting operation even in the event of connectivity loss.

Automatic SUNaaS® platform upgrades, delivering continuous performance improvements without additional capital investment.

High-precision control of multiple dynamic channels, offering the flexibility to adapt strategies as crop and operational needs evolve.

Extended service life, supported by Sollum's long-term warranty and support commitment.

Seamlessly connected to Sollum's AI-powered SUNaaS® platform, SF-INFINITE enables real-time control of spectrum, intensity, timing, and daily light integral (DLI). Growers can deploy crop-specific strategies, manage unlimited lighting zones, optimize propagation environments, in addition to activating tariff-aware dimming to control costs.

"Static lighting architectures are no longer aligned with the realities of modern greenhouse operations," Moisan added.

"The SF-INFINITE was designed to support high-stakes decisions where flexibility, reliability, and long-term value are critical."

The SF-INFINITE will make its public debut (booth 42) at the Leamington Greenhouse Grower Expo, where growers can see how the platform supports high-performance production of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and propagation crops.

The Sollum Technologies team onsite will include:

About Sollum Technologies

As the leader in advanced, dynamic LED lighting for commercial greenhouses, Sollum Technologies offers a unique proposition. The comprehensive solution provides the flexibility to adapt lighting in real time to meet crop needs at every stage of growth, supports producers operational and financial goals in a sustainable manner, and offers unmatched technical and agronomic guidance. Designed and manufactured in North America, Sollum's technology is deployed across major greenhouse operations to support year-round production, consistent quality, and smarter energy use. Founded in 2015, Sollum is headquartered in Montréal with regional offices in Ontario and Georgia, USA. For more information visit sollum.tech.

©2026 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-INFINITE, SF-E2, SF-ONE, SF-PRO, SF-MAX, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

