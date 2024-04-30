TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - SolidCAD, a renowned technology company celebrated for its proficiency in CAD, BIM, CAM, cloud-based platforms, and data and asset management systems, proudly announces a strategic evolution of its business model with a renewed emphasis on consulting services. Leveraging its 28-year legacy of industry leadership, SolidCAD aims to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

SolidCAD's rebranding was initiated to align our identity more closely with our strategic shift towards technology consulting. As businesses increasingly rely on digital solutions, our expertise in this area positions us uniquely to offer valuable insights and innovative strategies. Our new brand reflects our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and empower you to achieve sustainable success in a digital-first world.

"The foundation of this transformative journey is SolidCAD's dedication to client success," affirms Marcus Tateishi, President at SolidCAD. "We pledge to remain vigilant, actively listening to our clients' aspirations and objectives. This ensures that every project undertaken not only meets deadlines and budgetary constraints but also surpasses expectations by delivering strategic value to our clients."

SolidCAD introduces a fresh brand identity, marked by a dynamic logo symbolizing innovation and adaptability. This rebranding honours SolidCAD's illustrious history as a trusted advisor and software provider to architects, engineers, and manufacturers, signifying a new chapter in its quest to confront the challenges of digital era.

Reaffirming its position as a premier partner for leading software and technology innovators such as Autodesk, Bluebeam, Chaos, Matterport, and others, SolidCAD ensures clients receive cutting-edge technological solutions that seamlessly integrate with their operations, thereby facilitating strategic success.

Embarking on this transformative journey, SolidCAD introduces an enriched suite of services tailored to catalyze digital transformation across all facets of operations. With a focus on driving efficiency, growth, and innovation, SolidCAD remains committed to ensuring its clients retain their competitive edge in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

SolidCAD extends an open invitation to organizations spanning the architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries, and beyond to explore its expanded service offerings at www.solidcad.ca/consulting/. These services are designed to optimize infrastructure, streamline processes, enhance data analytics, and optimize workflows, laying a robust technological foundation for sustained client success.

