TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's largest Autodesk Platinum Partner and professional services company, SolidCAD, announces another thrilling acquisition of Autodesk Reseller, AMS 360 Inc. located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. AMS 360 operates as a full-service CNC and CAD/CAM training provider for the manufacturing sector. Outside of their training expertise, AMS 360 also provides their customers additional services including: optimization of the programming process, machine tool data creation and post processor builds.

SolidCAD has been in the reseller channel for over 25 years and employs one of the largest team of technology experts. This acquisition marks an exciting milestone that will expand their application specialist team, knowledge and services for Autodesk's advanced manufacturing solutions including FeatureCAM, PowerMill, PowerShape and PowerInspect.

"AMS360 has excelled at providing Autodesk CAM products to it's customers in Canada," stated Marcus Tateishi, President of SolidCAD. "We're excited to have their whole team joining us and welcome their customers to the SolidCAD family. By combining our capabilities, AMS360 and SolidCAD can provide our manufacturing customers with immediate benefits helping them prepare for new and innovate ways they can adopt technology that improve business operations and manufacturing processes."

"We are excited to join the Advanced Manufacturing Team at SolidCAD. The decision to merge with Canada's largest Autodesk Platinum Reseller will solidify our position as the premier leader in Digital Manufacturing Solutions for the Canadian industry", says Robert Kobielski, founder of AMS 360. "With SolidCAD, we can now expand our offerings to include the full, unified portfolio of Autodesk solutions, along with new products developed specifically for our customer's needs. We intend to leverage the best technology with a dedicated development team to standardize our customer's daily work and increase their programming capacity and flexibility".

SolidCAD and AMS 360's combined team of experts are ready to support and service manufacturers across Canada with leading-edge CAM training, custom programming solutions and consulting services. With a new and improved team, SolidCAD is dedicated to helping firms streamline their entire digital manufacturing process from start to finish. This new merge is marked as SolidCAD's third acquisition since last year.

To learn more about SolidCAD's Advanced Manufacturing services, visit us here: https://www.solidcad.ca/partner-products/autodesk-cam/

For more information, contact SolidCAD's Managing Director for the Advanced Manufacturing Division, Marty Cornacchi at [email protected].

About SolidCAD

For over 25 years SolidCAD has operated as Canada's largest technology and professional services provider. SolidCAD offers the highest level of service, expert support and a broad range of custom professional services and products from Accruent, Autodesk, Bluebeam, Chaos Group, CTC tools, Lumion, Matterport SimpleCloud and more.

We support multiple industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Plant, Civil Infrastructure and Manufacturing and believe in providing our clients with the solutions they need to maximize the return on their technology investment. www.solidcad.ca

About AMS 360

AMS 360 is a full-service CNC and CAD/CAM training provider in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. We have combined a team of experts from various manufacturing sectors to form a complete and flexible customer training experience. Our services include product training, optimization of the programming process, machine tool data creation, and post processor builds. AMS 360 was incorporated by Robert Kobielski. www.ams360inc.com

SOURCE SolidCAD - A Cansel Company

For further information: Robert Kobielski, Director of Operations, AMS 360 Inc., [email protected]; Marcus Tateishi, President, SolidCAD - A Cansel Company, [email protected]

Related Links

solidcad.ca

