TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today SolidCAD, a Bluebeam Platinum Partner, announced the acquisition of Fusiontek's Bluebeam business unit. Located in Edmonton, Alberta, Fusiontek has operated as a professional services provider, delivering smart technology for the building design and construction industries. With years of experience, Fusiontek helps design and construction firms successfully implement BIM, Virtual Reality, and collaboration technology through their wide range of services including training, consulting and support. As Canada's premier technology and professional service provider, SolidCAD is always looking for opportunities to grow and expand its presence in Western Canada and address the specific needs of the local AEC market.

"We are very thrilled to welcome Fusiontek's Bluebeam business unit to SolidCAD," said Marcus Tateishi, President at SolidCAD. "Our team is ready to support and service their Bluebeam customers with the highest level of expert support, custom professional services, training and product expertise. We will ensure that this transition is both easy and effortless and is dedicated to ensuring that all clients' Bluebeam needs are exceeded. On behalf of SolidCAD, we are happy to officially welcome our new customers to the family."

"We have chosen SolidCAD due to their strong commitment to customer service and national presence across Canada." States Joe Magas, CEO of Fusiontek. "We are happy to have our clients work with a partner that has an extensive team of over 30+ technical specialists with widespread experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. The SolidCAD team has proven to be a professional company that offers extensive services and support in both the official languages of Canada. We know that SolidCAD will continue to provide a high level of professionalism and support that we have offered to our customers for years."

About SolidCAD

For over 25 years SolidCAD has operated as Canada's largest technology and professional services provider. SolidCAD offers the highest level of service, expert support and a broad range of custom professional services and products from Accruent, Autodesk, Bluebeam, Chaos Group, CTC tools, Lumion, Matterport SimpleCloud and more.

We support multiple industries including Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Plant, Civil Infrastructure and Manufacturing and believe in providing our clients with the solutions they need to maximize the return on their technology investment. www.solidcad.ca

About Fusiontek

Since 2006 Fusiontek has helped AEC companies' success with BIM, Virtual Reality and Collaboration solutions. We assist our clients to leverage the best technology for more efficient building design & construction. www.fusiontek.ca

