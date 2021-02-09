Solidblock and Atlas One Announce Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - SolidBlock and Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. (Atlas One) announced a partnership today to leverage Atlas One's digital securities platform to offer Solidblock's unique digital securities offerings in Canada.

Vancouver-based Atlas One was recently granted registration as an Exempt Market Dealer by the British Columbia Securities Commission, and launched its digital investment platform. The platform features high quality investment offerings issued using blockchain technology.

"We are excited to work with Solidblock to bring their unique international real estate offerings to Canadian investors" says Atlas One CEO George Nast. "Solidblock is well known for AspenCoin, one of the first successful real estate digital securities, and we look forward to bringing further high quality offerings in Canada."

New York and Israel-based Solidblock creates asset-backed security tokens to help issuers raise more capital and offer investors true liquidity in their offerings. Solidblock brings industry expertise, a track record, and an extensive network to the digital securities industry.

"Atlas One's digital securities platform is aligned with our vision of creating the next generation of fund-raising using blockchain " says Solidblock CEO Yuval Wirzberger. "We are excited about working with Atlas One to access accredited investors in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to bring our growing pipeline of digital securities investment opportunities."

Atlas One, founded in 2020, has the vision to increase access and liquidity to private capital markets by digitizing securities.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE Atlas One

For further information: Atlas One, [email protected], www.atlasone.ca; SolidBlock, [email protected], www.solidblock.co

