Solidarity achieves significant gains: NOSM University faculty, librarians and professional staff ratify new contract

THUNDER BAY and SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - After months of bargaining, NOSM University faculty, librarians and professional staff have ratified a contract with significant improvements and no concessions. They are represented by the NOSM University Faculty and Staff Association (NUFSA) and are members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 677.

"This deal is a win for everyone, and especially for quality medical education in the North," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "It shows that when members stand 100% behind their demands in bargaining and have the support of the community and labour movement behind them, as Local 677 did, they can win major gains that are good for faculty, staff, students, and the university."

With a 100% strike vote behind them, the bargaining team achieved solid wage and benefit increases, improvements to their working conditions and equity provisions, and warded off major concessions that would have eroded the quality of medical education at NOSM University.

"I am really proud that our members prioritized equity and fairness," said NUFSA Unit 1 negotiating team chair Dr. Simon Lees. "By standing together, we were able to negotiate major improvements that will not only make our working conditions better as faculty, librarians and professional staff, but will create a better learning environment for the doctors and allied health medical professionals we train, and uphold NOSM University's reputation as a provider of high-quality medical education in the North."

During bargaining, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 677 / NUFSA Unit 1 received vital support from CAUT and OCUFA, as well as university faculty associations across the country who pledged their support. Fellow OPSEU/SEFPO members and other labour movement allies including labour councils in Thunder Bay and Sudbury and other unions also provided crucial support. Community members, students and university faculty and staff sent thousands of emails to NOSM University, supporting NUFSA's demands for working conditions that would ensure educational quality and equity.

"We were overwhelmed by the support we received from so many community members, students and the labour movement," said Nicole Bessette, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 677 President. "We are a small bargaining unit, but with so much support, we were able to ensure that our contract reflects our values and our dedication to providing the best education for doctors and allied health medical professionals, many of whom will serve Northern communities."

Some of the key gains in the three-year contract include improved equity language, expanded use of professional development funds to allow for scholarly activity in communities, equitable vacation leave and tuition reimbursement for librarians and professional staff, significant salary and overtime increases, benefit increases for major dental and paramedical coverage and more, and improved benefits for retirees.

Other gains include study leave, alternate work arrangements (e.g. work from home) for librarians and professional staff, doubling of the scholarship fund for spouses and dependents of members, and increased union release time.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Michelle Langlois, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Officer: 647-225-6597, [email protected]