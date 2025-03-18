Solico Metal Announces Ocgrow Ventures as Strategic Partner and Investor to Accelerate Growth

Solico Metal will significantly expand its market presence and enter new markets in the structural steel industry sector. This strategic alliance with Ocgrow Ventures will enable Solico Metal to accelerate its growth trajectory, improve production capabilities, and leverage new technologies to drive innovation and meet increasing demand across Canada. Ocgrow Ventures, with its focus on operational scaling and technology driven innovation, will help lead this growth, guiding Solico in expanding into new sectors and positioning itself as the industry leader in structural steel manufacturing in the years to come.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Harish Consul and the Ocgrow team to the Solico family," said Esmail Soleymani, CEO of Solico Metal. "Harish's exceptional track record of scaling businesses, coupled with his deep experience in driving innovation and growth, makes him the ideal partner for Solico as we take our business to the next level. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in helping Solico become Canada's most innovative structural steel company with Ocgrow's support."

Harish Consul, Founder & CEO of Ocgrow Ventures, expressed his excitement for the collaboration:

"Solico is positioned for tremendous growth, and it's my privilege to join forces with Esmail Soleymani, an exceptional entrepreneur & leader, to accelerate this journey with his outstanding team. We're in the very early stages for Solico, with a huge runway ahead. We'll focus on speed, scaling new partnership strategies, and improving operational efficiency to drive growth. This will include expansion into several new markets and advancing cutting edge manufacturing technologies, including digital innovation. Going forward, we have incredible opportunities to unlock."

Sohrab Semnani, another current Board advisor to Solico Metal, also shared his enthusiasm about this strategic partnership:

"We are thrilled to have Harish Consul and Ocgrow's team join us in this exciting new chapter. Harish's proven ability to transform and scale businesses at an unprecedented speed is exactly what Solico needs to expand into new markets and become a national leader in the Canadian steel sector. His vision for operational efficiency, innovation, and market leadership will position Solico to shape new standards in the industry."

The strategic alliance will immediately focus on:

Expanding Solico's manufacturing capacity to meet surging demand.

Implementing improved operational efficiencies to optimize production speed and scalability.

Accelerating new market growth across Canada , driving Solico toward national market leadership.

Deploying next-generation manufacturing technologies to solidify Solico as the most innovative structural steel manufacturer in the country.

About Solico Metal:

Solico Metal is an Alberta-based structural steel & storage systems manufacturer recognized for its rapid growth, advanced manufacturing technology, and high-quality product solutions. Serving major industrial, commercial, DC, and infrastructure projects, Solico is now on a mission to become Canada's most innovative and dominant structural steel company. With Ocgrow Ventures as a strategic partner, Solico Metal is poised to set new industry benchmarks for speed, scale, and market leadership. www.solicometal.com

About Ocgrow Ventures:

Ocgrow Ventures is one of Canada's leading private investment firms, focused on accelerating exponential growth in founder led businesses in technology and real estate. With a proven track record of scaling companies through operational excellence, and digital innovation to lead market growth, Ocgrow Ventures specializes in transforming businesses into dominant market leaders. www.ocgrowgroup.com

