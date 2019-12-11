Solaris Copper Announces Name Change to Solaris Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Solaris Copper Inc. is pleased to announce that its corporate name has changed to Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") and the new website can be found at www.solarisresources.com.

Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, "The name change has been undertaken to reflect the strong gold potential that exists within our portfolio of assets and corporate strategy to broaden our exploration efforts to capitalize on this."

Solaris has changed its registered and records office address to 999 Canada Pl, Suite 555, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico. Solaris Resources operates as a reporting issuer, however, is not currently listed on a designated stock exchange.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "may", "can", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding planned exploration and development activities at the Company's projects. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Solaris' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President Investor Relations, Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203, Email: info@solarisresources.com

