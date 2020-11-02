Solaris Appoints Senior Mining Engineer to Lead Warintza Technical Studies

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad Wolahan as Vice President, Projects. Mr. Wolahan will lead the technical studies required to deliver an industry-leading engineering and economic assessment for the Warintza Project ("Warintza" or "the Project") in south-eastern Ecuador.

Highlights

Mr. Wolahan is a Mining Engineer with nearly 20 years of experience leading the planning, design and execution of engineering and economic studies for major mining projects globally

Relevant experience in senior capacities with Ivanhoe Mines , leading Kakula copper project Feasibility Study from conception to completion, resulting in after-tax NPV(8%) of US$5 .5B¹

, leading Kakula copper project Feasibility Study from conception to completion, resulting in after-tax NPV(8%) of .5B¹ Warintza technical program to integrate and run concurrent with the ongoing 40,000 metre diamond drill program to expand and upgrade Mineral Resources at Warintza Central

Study to target environmental leadership in decarbonization, with renewable hydroelectric grid power, electrified transport and materials movement, and potential autonomous technologies

Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, "Mr. Wolahan has a proven ability to lead the planning, design and execution of technical programs in support of engineering and economic studies for Tier 1 projects. This experience spans both the corporate and consultancy sides of the business and is directly relevant to our strategic plans to rapidly advance the Warintza Project and quantify its economic potential."

Mr. Wolahan is a Mining Engineer with nearly 20 years of experience leading the planning, design and execution of engineering and economic studies for mining projects globally. Prior to joining Solaris, Mr. Wolahan worked with Ivanhoe Mines for the past seven years in various senior capacities and was responsible for project planning and management of technical programs supporting the advancement of the Tier 1 Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Preliminary Economic Assessment through Feasibility. Prior to Ivanhoe Mines, Mr. Wolahan worked at Stantec Consulting leading a team to produce the mining design, schedule and cost estimations for various projects. Mr. Wolahan holds a Bachelor's degree in Mine Engineering from Montana Tech University.

The Board of Directors have authorized and approved a grant of incentive stock options for the purchase of an aggregate of 2.3 million common shares to employees and directors, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at C$4.90 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest periodically over a course of three years.

(1) Ivanhoe Mines Kakula 2020 Feasibility Study

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

