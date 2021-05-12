Solaris Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, effective following the close of trading on May 27, 2021. MSCI Inc. announced this addition on May 11, 2021, following results of their semi-annual index review.

The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc. designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With 185 constituents, the index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the Company's 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the statement that the Company will be added to the MSCI Canada Index. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the actions to be taken by MSCI Inc. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.

For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations, Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.solarisresources.com

