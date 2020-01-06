Solaris Announces Director Changes and Joins the Augusta Group of Companies

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Richard Warke and Mr. Donald Taylor, respectively, as Executive Chairman and non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately following the resignations of Mr. Scott Heffernan and Mr. Marcel DeGroot as directors. In addition, Solaris joins the Augusta Group of Companies ("Augusta Group").

Mr. Warke is a Canadian business executive with more than 35 years of experience in the mining sector. Mr. Warke has founded and led a number of successful precious and base metal exploration and development companies from the initial discovery through the exploration, permitting and feasibility stages to their ultimate acquisitions, totaling over C$4.5 billion in the last ten years.

Mr. Taylor is an American mining executive with more than 30 years of precious and base metal exploration and development experience on five continents. Among other accolades, he was most recently the recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award for the 2014 discovery of the Taylor lead-zinc-silver deposit in Arizona.

Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, "We would like to sincerely thank Scott and Marcel for their gratuitous work during the Company's formative stages and welcome Richard and Donald to the Company. Moreover, we are delighted to join the Augusta Group of companies.

The Augusta Group has an unrivaled track record of creating value through exploration and development in the mining sector, which has culminated in: the sale of Arizona Mining for C$2.1 billion in 2018; the merger of NewCastle Gold to form Equinox Gold in 2017; the sale of Augusta Resource for C$670 million in 2014; and the sale of Ventana Gold for C$1.6 billion in 2011.

We look forward to leveraging their expertise to maximize the benefits to our shareholders in advancing our portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas."

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico. Solaris Resources operates as a reporting issuer, however, is not currently listed on a designated stock exchange.

