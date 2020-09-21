Solar panels move off the roof on to exterior walls with Solstex

Harnessing the power of the sun through new solar panel facade for LEED credit and net zero buildings

LONDON, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Solstex, by Elemex®, is a new revolutionary solar facade system that enables architects to incorporate lightweight solar panels into a building's facade to generate renewable energy.

Responding to the need for environmental solutions in the building industry, Solstex turns sunlight into energy by leveraging high-efficiency, weather resistant solar panels that not only reduce a building's carbon footprint, but also earn LEED credits.

Solstex is a sustainable option from both an energy and a financial point of view. "Solstex is the only facade that actively benefits the environment while providing a return on investment," explains Hugh Lowry, Special Projects Engineer at Elemex®. The financial savings could cover the cost of installation in as little as 5 years, depending on the project.

Solstex solar panels are made from thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology encapsulated between two sheets of heat-strengthened glass and adhered to the exterior wall using Elemex's proprietary Unity attachment technology. The Unity system allows architects and builders to create surface veneers on the same plane while integrating the solar panels with stone, ceramic and aluminum.

"Solstex is ideal for tall buildings in urban environments where the footprint is minimized and the roofs are small," says Lowry. "Solstex solar panels on the facade makes net zero high-rise buildings possible."

At just 3.5 lbs per square foot, Solstex panels are easy to install and deliver significantly more energy than other photovoltaic (PV) panels. The 16.9 W/sq. ft. results in over 420 W per large panel. Solstex presents a look of floating glass and is UV resistant to maintain appearance over time.

"The need to source reliable, renewable energy is at an all-time high," explains Lowry. "Between the price of solar coming down and the need for environmental solutions in the energy market, the time is right to introduce a building product like Solstex."

About Elemex®:

Elemex® Architectural Facade Systems, based in London Ontario, offers the architectural industry new design possibilities with code compliant facade systems that are tested on our proprietary Unity integrated attachment technology. The Unity system supports sintered ceramic (Ceramitex®), natural stone (Stonitex®), aluminum (Alumitex®) and now solar panels (Solstex) in building facades. https://elemex.com/

SOURCE Elemex

For further information: Leah Morise, Marketing Manager, 1-844-435-3639 ext. 1335, [email protected]