Solar Alliance Energy Corp. Announces $5 Million Marketed Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: SOLR) (the "Company" or "Solar Alliance") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as sole agent (the "agent"), pursuant to which the agent has agreed to a marketed private placement of up to 11,910,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.42 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of up to $5,002,200 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.60 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the agent an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering in Units, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to fund advancement of the Company's solar product suite and for working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 18, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the agent will receive a cash commission of 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") as is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Solar Alliance Energy Corp.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, North/South Carolina and California and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Michael Clark, Chairman and CEO

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Solar Alliance Energy Corp.

For further information: Michael Clark, Chairman and CEO, [email protected], 416-361-0737