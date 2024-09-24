Solace Power Welcomes Neil Desai as Chair of the Board of Directors

MOUNT PEARL, NL, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace"), a global leader in high-performance, leading-edge wireless power technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Desai, ICD.D, as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Desai is an accomplished executive with a rich background in global technology commercialization. He has held senior leadership roles at Magnet Forensics where he was integral in the company's journey from start-up to scaling sales in over 100 countries. There he helped lead the company's initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange and subsequent $1.8-billion sale to Thoma Bravo in 2023.

"It's a pleasure to have Neil join our Board of Directors as Chair. His strategic insights and extensive commercialization experience in guiding tech companies through significant growth phases will be invaluable as Solace Power continues to expand our wireless power solutions across various industries." said Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power.

In addition to his role at Solace, Desai serves on the boards of ClearRisk Inc., the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Innovation Asset Collective, Public Policy Forum and served two terms on the board of YMCA Canada. He is also a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation, Entrepreneur-in-Residence with the Rogers Cyber Catalyst and a regular contributor to the Globe and Mail's Report on Business.

"I am honoured to join Solace Power as Chair at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Desai. "Wireless power technology is set to transform numerous sectors and with our strong intellectual property portfolio, talented team and substantial investments in research and development, I believe we can lead this emerging global market."

The appointment builds on Solace Power's recent success, including the launch of power through-window technology for the telecom market and the recent partnership with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) in the automotive space. The company continues to advance its technology and IP portfolio with its longstanding research and development work in partnership with the aerospace sector.

Solace Power is a leading developer of intelligent wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data. Their patented technology provides industrial-grade decoupled power for a world of new, previously unachievable applications across automotive, defense, industrial automation, and telecommunications. Solace Power is proud to have won the Boeing Silver Level Performance Excellence Award, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™/Companies-to-Watch, and the Best Places to Work in Atlantic Canada in 2024 Award.

