SOLA SALONS ACCELERATES CANADA EXPANSION

Leading Salon Studio Franchise Signs Four Development Agreements to Open Nine New Locations Across Canada; Joins Canadian Franchise Association with Plans to Attend CFA Convention

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sola Salons , the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today the signing of four franchise development agreements that will expand its presence in key territories across Ontario, Canada, including Toronto, Durham, Kitchener-Waterloo, Markham, Richmond Hill, Hamilton and Barrie. These new signings will bring nine new Sola locations to Canada over the next several years, emphasizing the brand's aggressive domestic franchise development plans. In the past year, Sola opened 53 new locations, signed 72 franchise agreements, and reached a milestone of 18,000 independent beauty professionals across North America.

"While Canada just reopened salon businesses in late 2021 due to challenges the pandemic brought, Sola Salons continued to grow its international development, further showcasing the strength of our business model," said Christina Russell, CEO at Sola Salons."We are excited to continue to plant our roots in Canada through our membership with the Canadian Franchise Association, welcome new franchisees and watch our existing owners grow throughout Canada"

The new and existing Sola franchise agreements signed include:

Business partners Kevin Lent and John Platten currently own three locations in Ontario

and currently own three locations in Multi-unit franchisee, Ron Magnusson , owns the Calgary, Alberta location

, owns the location Denise Muller will develop one location in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

will develop one location in Larry Lloyd and Mike McDonald will develop three locations in Ontario's Durham region

and will develop three locations in region New owner, Mike Ruthard , will develop three locations in North York , Richmond Hill , and Markham

, will develop three locations in , , and Ammar Aboulnasr recently signed an agreement to develop two locations in Hamilton and Barrie, Ontario

Identified as the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, Sola Salons is a recession-resilient franchise with an understanding of markets across Canada. The real-estate rental model requires minimal staff, drives unparalleled occupancy and is backed by 17+ years of salon studio expertise. Sola supports a growing community of more than 18,000 independent beauty professionals across more than 600 locations by providing a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. The model continues to grow increasingly in popularity, especially amid the pandemic as beauty professionals sought to go independent to offer their clientele more control over their salon experience, with over 2,000 new beauty professionals joining the Sola family in 2021 alone. Sola brings first-in-Canada market resources like their new BookNow engine, that allows customers to online book and customize their appointments with their independent hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, massage therapists, or other beauty professionals.

Sola is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and is looking for franchisees who feel the same way. As part of its continued franchise growth strategy, Sola Salons will be targeting a number of markets across North America. Franchise opportunities in Canada include Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Labrador, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Sola Salons, contact Lori Merrall, director of franchise development, at [email protected] or visit Sola Canada franchise website for general information at www.solafranchising.ca .

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 600 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 18,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.ca .

