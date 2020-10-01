Sol Cuisine® takes Thanksgiving up a plant-based notch, launching a Stuffed Turk'y Roast with Gravy.
Oct 01, 2020, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Plant-Based Leader, Sol Cuisine, announced their latest innovation, a Turk'y Roast with traditional holiday stuffing and homestyle gravy, just in time for Thanksgiving. With 6 servings per roast, this Turkey alternative is the perfect way to incorporate more plant-based food choices into this festive season, without sacrificing taste.
"This product is truly incredible," says Sol Cuisine's CEO, John Flanagan, "It's a great tasting, healthy alternative that is easy to prepare and serve. Packed with real ingredients like cranberries, onions, and celery, you can trust that this delicious plant-based roast will be a welcome addition to your feast."
Sol Cuisine's Plant-Based Stuffed Turk'y Roast with Gravy is available now for a limited time only at various retailers across Canada, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Metro, Superstore, Safeway, Choices, and Provigo. Find it in the freezer section of the Natural Health aisle.
To learn more about Sol Cuisine and their delicious lineup of plant-based protein SOLutions, visit www.solcuisine.com
SOURCE Sol Cuisine Inc.
For further information: John Flanagan, 905-502-8500, [email protected]