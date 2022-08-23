Software startup, AITHR Automotive Intelligence, contracts with J.D. Power for data to deliver seamless inventory integration for dealerships

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - AITHR Automotive Intelligence today announced a new business relationship with ChromeData, a J.D. Power brand.

The company will utilize ChromeData Certified Inventory to seamlessly integrate their AITHRX subprime software to any client's dealer management system (DMS), regardless of brand. This simple one-step approval allows the company to onboard any client in North America .

AITHRX subprime software automatically pairs vehicle inventory to approvals in seconds while maximizing profits. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a global leader in data analytics," said Ted Lam, founder and CEO of AITHR Automotive Intelligence. "Our clients will get peace of mind knowing that when they use AITHRX software, they're getting the most up-to-date inventory information from J.D. Power. It doesn't get better than that for subprime auto sales."

Developed to help simplify the subprime sales process and conquer negative equity, AITHRX software automatically pairs inventory to approvals in seconds while maximizing profits. The business relationship with J.D. Power will help AITHRX wind down its beta testing and ramp up its marketing efforts this fall.

"This relationship allows us to eliminate about six months of additional integration development," explained Chris Avery, AITHR Automotive Intelligence Chief Operating Officer. "It's going to slingshot us into the market ahead of schedule which is never a bad thing for a startup."

Besides allowing AITHRX to be integrated with any DMS or dealer syndication tool, ChromeData Certified Inventory will ensure that customers are provided the best service for inventory integration, up-to-date changes in their inventory as well as the industry leading VIN decoding tool.

"This collaboration with AITHR will help them deliver comprehensive and accurate vehicle inventory information to their customers through our industry-leading solution," said Brian Terr, Head of Inventory Data Sales at J.D. Power.

The ChromeData Certified Inventory integration will be available to all AITHRX customers starting September 15, 2022.

AITHR Automotive Intelligence is a software company that creates frictionless buying and selling solutions for the automotive industry. Their flagship product, AITHRX , automates the subprime auto sales process by instantly pairing inventory to approvals while maximizing profits.

SOURCE AITHR Automotive Intelligence

For further information: Media Relations Contacts:Anne-Marie Bruzga-Luchak , AITHRX; (403) 919-1024; [email protected] ; Geno Effler , J.D. Power; (714) 621-6224; [email protected]