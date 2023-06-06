soft crush partners with Somm™& DINR to launch a national non-alc beverage club: Somm Grand Cru Zero.

soft crush announces their partnership with Somm™& DINR to make alcohol alternatives more accessible nationwide.

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The no/low-alcohol beverage category is experiencing explosive growth worldwide and the market is forecasted to grow from $923 million in 2020 to more than $1.7 trillion by 2028, according to Fior Markets. "We saw this opportunity 18 months ago and saw a fit for us in terms of our expertise and reach, but also in an ethos of the moment, where health and wellness are top of mind for many consumers. As consumers ourselves, we wanted quality non-alcoholic beverages that didn't compromise on taste" said founder Mark Kuspira. "Partnering with Somm & DINR, who share our commitment to delivering premium experiences, is an honour, and we look forward to working together to meet ever-increasing consumer demands."

"We're thrilled to partner with soft crush as we venture into the booming non-alcoholic beverage market. The increasing demand for zero-proof options among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, aligns perfectly with our focus on lifestyle, and we're excited to be a part of this movement. Having personally tried many of soft crush's products, I am continually impressed and I'm confident that our customers will be as well," said Jennifer Tremblay, CEO of Somm & DINR.

Somm Grand Cru Zero is 0% alcohol but 100% taste.

With 200% company growth over the last 2 years, upcoming stockings with Canada's leading food distributor and a prominent national grocery chain, soft crush is well on its way to becoming Canada's largest and most influential no/low company.

"Somm Grand Cru Zero is 0% alcohol but 100% taste. I can't wait to see this program launch nationwide," says Tremblay. "Partnering with Somm & DINR will make sure everyone is invited to the party!" says Kuspira

Interested in becoming a Member? Simply download the Somm app

About soft crush

From the curators of crush imports , soft crush offers sophisticated no-alcohol and low-alcohol (no/low) options catering to the sober-curious, the fit, the foodies, the young and the mature who seek beverage alternatives who don't want to compromise on experience or great taste. Our portfolio of brands and products provides you with the refined options you're craving. No matter what your reasons are. To learn more about soft crush, please visit https://www.softcrush.ca/ and follow @softcrushaf on socials.

About Somm & DINR

Somm™ is a Canadian hospitality and travel tech company, on a mission to create the most trusted platform for incredible culinary and hospitality experiences. The Somm™ app unlocks unique, premium hospitality experiences and events at top restaurants, boutique hotels, wineries, and lifestyle brands. The DINR app offers same-day reservations exclusively at the best culinary destinations in Canada, including a high proportion of MICHELIN restaurants. Download both the Somm and DINR apps from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store today.

For further information: Contacts, Jennifer Tremblay, [email protected]; Mark Kuspira, [email protected]