Sodiaal Finalizes Acquisition of the Yoplait and Liberté brands operations in Canada

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Sodiaal cooperative has implemented, with General Mills, the definitive agreements to take exclusive control of the Yoplait Liberté Canada operations, as per the terms of the deal announced between them on September 12, 2024. This conclusion of the transaction follows the obtaining of necessary approvals from the relevant competition authorities. The exclusive control over the Yoplait and Liberté operations in Canada confirms the implementation of Sodiaal's strategy focused on brand value and internationalization, driven by its plan "Growing Together".



Raphaël de Pazzis has been appointed CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada. He will report to Myriam Riedel-Kienzi, CEO of Yoplait International and a member of Sodiaal's Executive Committee.

Sodiaal Reclaims a Historical and Value-Generating Market

The implementation of the definitive agreements announced on September 12, 2024, is a true source of pride for the 15,000 cooperative farmers and the 9,000 employees of Sodiaal. The acquisition of Yoplait and Liberté operations in Canada is part of Sodiaal's brand value strategy. With this operation, Sodiaal strengthens its consumer goods segment by taking exclusive control of a balanced portfolio composed of diversified and high-performing brands like Yoplait (Source, Crémeux, Yop, Minigo, Tubes) and Liberté (particularly the Greek and Mediterranean ranges).

This acquisition represents an additional value creation lever for the 15,000 member producers and contributes to Sodiaal's international development. With a high penetration rate (89%), the local fresh dairy products market in Canada amounted to 1.9 billion CAD [in 2023], offering significant growth potential for Sodiaal in this region.

"The finalization of the acquisition of Yoplait and Liberté in Canada marks the return of Yoplait to its founders: the Sodiaal cooperative producers. This acquisition, which fills our collective with pride, confirms our French and international expertise in the dairy business and will be a source of value creation," declares Jean-Michel Javelle, President of Sodiaal.

Sodiaal Strengthens its International Footprint

Already holding Yoplait's operations in Europe and managing its franchises in 40 countries worldwide, the acquisition of Yoplait and Liberté's operations in Canada by the Sodiaal cooperative further solidifies its position as a major player in the global dairy market.

The acquisition includes the integration of 49 office employees from Montreal and Toronto as well as 264 employees from the production site in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

Thus, a new phase begins in the "Growing Together" strategic plan. The success of this operation confirms the relevance of the new strategic orientation focused on collective strength, operational excellence, brand value, and internationalization.

Raphaël de Pazzis, CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada, assumed his role on January 27, 2025

The Sodiaal cooperative confirms the appointment of Raphaël de Pazzis as CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada. He will be responsible for building a profitable growth project for the Yoplait and Liberté brands' operations in Canada together with the teams.

"The finalization of the acquisition of Yoplait and Liberté in Canada is further proof of the implementation of our new Grandir Ensemble strategy. The strength of our brands and the richness of the cooperative's know-how are powerful levers for increasing our global presence, conquering buoyant market segments in all dairy businesses and, ultimately, securing the future of the French dairy industry through a stronger, more profitable and more sustainable activitý for the benefit of cooperative farmers.



I have every confidence in Raphaël de Pazzis, CEO of Yoplait Liberté Canada, and Myriam Riedel-Kienzi, CEO of Yoplait International, to continue to strengthen our position in Canada thanks to high-quality, accessible dairy products, and to encourage innovation with all the Canadian teams," states Antoine Collette, Chief Executive Officer of Sodiaal.

About Sodiaal

As the leading French dairy cooperative, collecting 20% of the nation's milk, Sodiaal Cooperative comprises over 15,000 member producers across 8,109 farms in 71 departments. Committed to delivering the finest dairy products from the terroirs, Sodiaal is active in all dairy sectors, including cheeses (Entremont, Monts & Terroirs, Les Fromageries Occitanes, Blamont), consumer milk, cream and butter (Candia), fresh dairy products (Yoplait), specialized nutrition (Nutribio), and dairy ingredients (Eurosérum, Bonilait). The cooperative is chaired by Jean-Michel Javelle, with Antoine Collette serving as CEO.

