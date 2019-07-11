Sodexo named Finalist for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in 2019 Canadian HR Awards

BURLINGTON, ON, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Sodexo Canada has been selected as a Finalist for the Mercer Award for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in the 6th annual Canadian HR Awards, the biggest showcase of excellence in the Canadian HR sector.

The Mercer Award for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion recognizes an organization that has diversity and inclusion at the heart of its business, and promotes programs for employees from five groups including women, members of visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and the LGBTQ community.

"We are honoured to be part of an exclusive list of progressive employers. Our inclusive culture and in particular, our work to advance women at all levels of our organization are key factors that make Sodexo a top choice for talent, and a contributor to our business success," says Suzanne Bergeron, President Sodexo Canada and Vice President Human Resources.

"If you want a snapshot of the very best success stories in Canadian HR right now, you couldn't do better than taking a look at this list of finalists," said Jessica Duce, project director of the Canadian HR Awards. A complete list of finalists can be found here (https://hrawards.ca/).

Winners in all 25 categories will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced at the awards gala on September 12, 2019 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto. The annual gala will welcome over 800 top HR professionals from Canada's best HR teams and employers, as the most prestigious representation of people-centric leadership and innovation in the business.

Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo has been delivering On-Site Services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada is dedicated to providing Quality of Life Services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments. These Quality of Life Services create healthy, safe, and efficient environments allowing individuals and organizations to grow and succeed. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 185 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada in terms of revenue and consumers served and has been recognized as a top employer for the past six consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Sodexo in Canada

13,000 employees

100+ services

185+ clients

220+ sites

Follow us on Twitter @SodexoCanada

SOURCE Sodexo Canada

For further information: Media contact: Leslie Booth, Xposure PR, leslie@xposurepr.com, 416 427 1588

Related Links

http://www.sodexhoca.com

